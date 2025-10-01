National Cybersecurity Alliance Launches 22nd Annual Cybersecurity Awareness Month

WASHINGTON, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA), the nation’s leading nonprofit dedicated to promoting a more secure and interconnected world, has announced the launch of the 22nd annual Cybersecurity Awareness Month. This initiative has become a cornerstone for uniting government, industry, and the public in the shared mission of helping people stay safe online and protect themselves from cybercrime and scams. Each October, the campaign mobilizes millions across the U.S. and around the world to adopt best practices, strengthen digital security, and build resilience against emerging cyber threats and online scams.

This year’s theme, “Stay Safe Online,” underscores the urgency of protecting digital lives at a time when threats are growing more sophisticated. Building on last year’s “Secure Our World” campaign, the 2025 initiative calls attention to the rapid rise of AI-enabled attacks, phishing schemes, and scams targeting both businesses and individuals. The focus is on giving people and organizations the tools, knowledge, and confidence to stay safe in a world where every click, password, and device can present an opportunity for malicious actors.

“As cyber threats increasingly target individuals, staying safe online has become a responsibility we all share across industries, governments, and communities,” said Lisa Plaggemier, Executive Director at the National Cybersecurity Alliance. “From AI-generated phishing to increasingly sophisticated fraud and scam schemes, people are being targeted like never before. That makes it more important than ever to equip individuals with simple, effective actions they can take to protect themselves, their families, and their organizations.”

This year’s campaign is led at the federal level by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), which works closely with NCA and other partners to promote awareness and action nationwide. A key component of CAM 2025 is the new Then & Now initiative , designed to help older adults and their caregivers understand how online threats have evolved over time and adopt practical safety habits.

To support this year’s theme, NCA will host a series of events throughout October, featuring insights from leaders across government, industry, and academia:

Cybersecurity Awareness Month Virtual Kick-off – On Wednesday, October 1, 2025, from 1:00–2:30 PM (ET), join government and industry leaders as they discuss federal initiatives to secure critical infrastructure, address emerging technologies like AI, and explore strategies to strengthen national resilience against cyber threats.





– On Wednesday, October 1, 2025, from 1:00–2:30 PM (ET), join government and industry leaders as they discuss federal initiatives to secure critical infrastructure, address emerging technologies like AI, and explore strategies to strengthen national resilience against cyber threats. NCA Cybersecurity Summit at the New York Stock Exchange – On Tuesday, October 21, 2025, the National Cybersecurity Alliance will bring together leaders from government, industry, nonprofits, and academia at the New York Stock Exchange. Sessions will focus on the current state of cybersecurity, evolutions in AI, scams and fraud, and strategies to build long-term resilience across sectors.





Webinar: Protecting Your Business’s Cash from Cyber Criminals – On Monday, October 28, 2025, from 1:00–2:00 PM (ET), this session will explore how criminals trick employees with fake invoices or urgent requests, the warning signs your staff should be able to recognize, and practical steps you can take to stop these scams before they cause financial or reputational damage.





In addition to these signature events, NCA will deliver 106 presentations to over 150 organizations nationwide, helping to extend the reach of cybersecurity awareness to businesses, nonprofits, and local communities.

The 2025 campaign is supported by generous sponsors, including Gold: Google; Silver: Ping Identity, Microsoft; and Bronze: Bank of America, Frame, Optiv and Dune Security.

Become a Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champion

Individuals, businesses, and organizations can become Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champions by signing up on the NCA website. Champions will receive a free toolkit with materials and resources to help them promote cybersecurity best practices throughout October. There are no financial obligations required to participate. To learn more and sign up, please visit https://staysafeonline.org/programs/champion/ .

Join the Conversation

Throughout October, NCA, CISA, and key partners will engage the public through social media campaigns, sharing critical insights and actionable steps to promote cybersecurity awareness. Follow the conversation by using the hashtag #CybersecurityAwarenessMonth across social media platforms.

For more information on Cybersecurity Awareness Month and how you can get involved, visit StaySafeOnline.org .

About Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Cybersecurity Awareness Month is designed to engage and educate public- and private-sector partners through events and initiatives with the goal of raising awareness about cybersecurity to increase the resiliency of the Nation in the event of a cyber incident. Since the Presidential proclamation establishing Cybersecurity Awareness Month in 2004, the initiative has been formally recognized by Congress, federal, state and local governments, and leaders from industry and academia. This united effort is necessary to maintain a cyberspace that is safer and more resilient and remains a source of tremendous opportunity and growth for years to come. For more information, visit staysafeonline.org/cybersecurity-awareness-month/

About National Cybersecurity Alliance

The National Cybersecurity Alliance is a non-profit organization on a mission to create a more secure, interconnected world. We advocate for the safe use of all technology and educate everyone on how best to protect ourselves, our families, and our organizations from cybercrime. We create strong partnerships between governments and corporations to amplify our message and to foster a greater “digital” good. Our core efforts include Cybersecurity Awareness Month (October); Data Privacy Day (January 28); and CyberSecure My Business™, which offers webinars, web resources and workshops to help businesses be resistant to and resilient from cyberattacks. For more information, please visit https://staysafeonline.org .

Contact Information:

Megan Lawson

megan.lawson@modop.com