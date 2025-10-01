NeOnc Technologies Welcomes Dr. Alexandra M. Miller, Chief of Neuro-Oncology and Co-Director of the Brain and Spine Tumor Center at NYU Langone Health’s Perlmutter Cancer Center, to Its Scientific Advisory Board





CALABASAS, Calif., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NTHI) (“NeOnc” or the “Company”), a multi-Phase 2 clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering therapies for central nervous system (CNS) cancers, today announced the appointment of Dr. Alexandra M. Miller to its scientific advisory board. Dr. Miller is the Chief of the Neuro-oncology Program and Co-Director of the Brain and Spine Tumor Center at NYU Langone Health’s Perlmutter Cancer Center, where she specializes in treating patients with primary brain tumors.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Alexandra Miller to our Scientific Advisory Board,” said Amir F. Heshmatpour, Executive Chairman and President of NeOnc Technologies. “Dr. Miller is at the forefront of innovation in neuro-oncology, particularly through her groundbreaking development of liquid biopsy assays for CNS tumors. Her expertise in using cerebrospinal fluid to diagnose, monitor, and track the evolution of gliomas will be invaluable. This deep understanding of tumor genomics will provide critical insights as we advance our clinical trials for NEO100™ and NEO212™, enabling us to better understand treatment response and bring personalized therapies to patients.

“Dr. Miller’s appointment comes as we significantly expand our Scientific Advisory Board in tandem with the growth of our global trial network. With new sites opening across the Middle East and India, her leadership in translational diagnostics will play a central role in ensuring that NeOnc continues to set the standard for innovation and excellence in brain cancer research worldwide.”

Alexandra M. Miller, MD, PhD, NYU Langone Health

Alexandra M. Miller is a neurologist and neuro-oncologist who leads NYU Langone’s Perlmutter Cancer Center Neuro-Oncology Program as Chief of the Division of Neuro-Oncology and Co-Director of the Brain & Spine Tumor Center. Her clinical practice and research focus on primary brain tumors, especially malignant gliomas, where she guides multidisciplinary care and program strategy across a major NCI-designated cancer center. Dr. Miller holds clinical faculty appointments in Medicine and Neurology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, reflecting her cross-disciplinary work at the interface of neurology, oncology, and clinical trials. Her leadership posts at a top academic center underscore her reputation and profile, significant invited talks, program development, and collaborative research networks in neuro-oncology.

ABOUT NEONC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of central nervous system therapeutics that are designed to address the persistent challenges in overcoming the blood-brain barrier. The company’s NEO™ drug development platform has produced a portfolio of novel drug candidates and delivery methods with patent protections extending to 2038. These proprietary chemotherapy agents have demonstrated positive effects in laboratory tests on various types of cancers and in clinical trials treating malignant gliomas. NeOnc’s NEO100™ and NEO212™therapeutics are in Phase II human clinical trials and are advancing under FDA Fast-Track and Investigational New Drug (IND) status. The company has exclusively licensed an extensive worldwide patent portfolio from the University of Southern California consisting of issued patents and pending applications related to NEO100, NEO212, and other products from the NeOnc patent family for multiple uses, including oncological and neurological conditions.

For more about NeOnc and its pioneering technology, visit neonc.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “evaluating,” or similar words. Statements that contain these words should be read carefully, as they discuss our future expectations, projections of future results of operations or financial condition, or other forward-looking information.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding whether a definitive agreement will be reached with Quazar. These statements reflect our current expectations based on information available at this time, but future events may differ materially from those anticipated.

The “Risk Factors” section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, along with other cautionary language in that report or in our subsequent filings, outlines important risks and uncertainties. These may cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements herein, including but not limited to the failure to finalize the agreement with Quazar, modifications to its terms, or alternative uses of proceeds.

We assume no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws and regulations.

“NEO100” and NEO “212” are registered trademarks of NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Company Contact:

info@neonc.com

Investor Contact:

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

(646)-755-7412

James@haydenir.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e11179c-b16e-4bf3-b7fd-5b142515b104