Flint Cooper Cohn Thompson & Miracle Announces Addition of Accomplished Asbestos Litigator Jonathan Armour

EDWARDSVILLE, IL, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flint Cooper Cohn Thompson & Miracle is proud to announce that Jonathan Armour has joined the firm as a partner in its asbestos litigation division. Jonathan brings 15 years of experience in toxic tort litigation, particularly in asbestos-related cases involving mesothelioma and primary lung cancer.





Flint Cooper Cohn Thompson & Miracle is pleased to announce that Jonathan Armour has joined the firm’s asbestos litigation practice.

A seasoned trial attorney, Jonathan has spent his entire legal career representing clients in complex civil litigation matters. With over 500 cases handled and more than $1 billion recovered for his clients, Jonathan’s extensive background includes handling high-stakes asbestos cases and toxic tort claims, making him a valuable addition to the firm's already industry-leading asbestos litigation team.

"Bringing Jonathan into our partnership reflects our unwavering dedication to assembling the most accomplished legal talent in asbestos litigation," stated Ethan Flint, co-managing member of Flint Cooper Cohn Thompson & Miracle. "His extensive courtroom expertise and deep understanding of asbestos cases will strengthen our ability to deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients nationwide. When you're handling cases of this magnitude and complexity, having attorneys with Jonathan's level of experience and skill sets us distinctly apart in the marketplace."

Jonathan has earned national recognition for his legal excellence, including selection to The National Trial Lawyers'“Top 40 Under 40” and recognition by Best Lawyers for Personal Injury Litigation. His comprehensive experience spans all aspects of asbestos litigation, from initial case development through trial preparation and settlement negotiations.

"Jonathan embodies the skilled, passionate advocate that mesothelioma victims and their families deserve during such challenging times," expressed Tim Thompson, co-managing partner of the asbestos division. "His comprehensive grasp of the intricate medical and scientific evidence central to these cases, paired with his track record of achieving meaningful results, strengthens our capacity to serve clients at the highest level. Jonathan represents the high standards we uphold in asbestos representation, and we're thrilled to have him leading cases alongside our existing team."

Throughout his career, Jonathan has proven his prowess in all phases of toxic tort litigation, including case investigation, expert witness development and advanced settlement negotiations. He is also a trained mediator with experience resolving disputes across various practice areas, adding another dimension to his litigation skill set.

A Texas native, Armour earned his undergraduate degree from Texas ACM University and his law degree from Texas Tech University School of Law, where he served as president of the Student Bar Association and was an active member of the National Mock Trial Team. He is a member of the American Association for Justice, the State Bar of Texas, Texas Trial Lawyers

Association, the Christian Trial Lawyers Association and the Madison County Bar Association.

"Joining this distinguished firm represents an incredible opportunity to advance my commitment to asbestos victims. I am honored to join such a respected and accomplished firm synonymous with putting its clients first,” praised Jonathan Armour. “Flint Cooper Cohn Thompson & Miracle’s unwavering dedication to client advocacy made this the ideal place to continue my career. I eagerly look forward to contributing to the team's ongoing efforts to ensure justice, and secure compensation, for those affected by asbestos exposure."

For more information about Flint Cooper, visit www.flintcooper.com.

ABOUT FLINT COOPER

Flint Cooper (FlintCooper.com) is a preeminent litigation firm managing a diverse portfolio of multibillion-dollar cases. Co-led by founding members Ethan Flint and Jeff Cooper, both world-renowned for their accomplishments litigating asbestos-related cases and Fifth Amendment federal takings cases, Flint Cooper boasts a national presence and the ability to file lawsuits and try cases anywhere. With offices in Edwardsville, Illinois, Paducah, Kentucky, and Dallas, Texas, Flint Cooper handles catastrophic personal injury and product liability cases, litigates cases involving terminal illnesses, and currently represents the largest contingent of plaintiffs with claims against the federal government than any single firm in the country.

Media Contact

Fred Licon

Fred@FlintCooper.com