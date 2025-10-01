Further to Speak Alongside Adobe and PMG on Data Collaboration Panel at Advertising Week 2025

Atlanta, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further , a leading data, cloud, and AI company focused on helping companies turn raw data into the right decisions, announced that Chirag Deshpande, Head of Industry at Further, will speak at Advertising Week on October 6, 2025, in New York City. Deshpande is taking part in a panel alongside partners Adobe and PMG, discussing how data, services and media drive data collaboration success.

The panel will showcase first-hand perspectives, lessons learned and best practices on how aligning the right data platform, expert services and activation strategy is critical for driving results. With Adobe’s Real-Time CDP Collaboration , Further’s specialized services and PMG’s proprietary Alli Marketplace , customers connect directly with premium publishers, commerce media networks and even other brands in a privacy-centric, purpose-built environment to drive performance and conversions.

“Data is the key to success in today’s customer-first economy,” said Chirag Deshpande , Head of Industry at Further. "I’m excited to share how Further partners with industry leaders Adobe and PMG to unlock the full value of customer data through collaboration technology to achieve measurable impact on advertising.”

Advertising Week is a premier worldwide gathering of marketing, advertising, technology, and brand professionals. Deshpande will be among industry experts to share how Further enables brands to drive performance and conversations.

The panel will take place on October 6th, from 1:40 p.m. ET on the Tech Stage. For more information on Further’s industry-leading solutions, visit www.gofurther.com .

About Further

Further is a data, cloud, and AI company focused on helping you turn raw data into the right decisions. We help you harness untapped potential, drive robust growth, and achieve unparalleled performance efficiency. Many companies are still playing a guessing game when it comes to critical business decisions. It’s time to own the unknown. Only Further brings the practical strategy, flexibility, and focus you need to do that. That’s why many of the world’s leading brands, including GameStop, Red Hat, Novartis, and Robert Half, rely on us. And it’s how we’ve earned a client retention rate of over 90%. Further. Own The Unknown.™