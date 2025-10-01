Service Leadership Announces Opening of Highly Anticipated Annual IT Solution Provider Compensation Survey

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Service Leadership, Inc.®, a ConnectWise company, announced today that submissions are now open for its annual Service Leadership Index® Annual IT Solution Provider Compensation (Remuneration) Survey.

The Service Leadership Index® Annual IT Solution Provider (Remuneration) Compensation Report™ delivers critical wage data and trends for common IT positions, helping IT solution providers stay competitive in talent recruitment and retention. This year's survey expands coverage to include emerging artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic process automation (RPA) roles, while also tracking which specific positions companies are outsourcing.

“AI is rapidly reshaping the IT solution provider industry,” says Peter Kujawa, EVP & GM, Service Leadership & IT Nation. “We are starting to see AI-specific roles at IT solution providers and are excited to start to collect data about those roles.”

The survey examines over 50 IT solution provider roles across sales, marketing, administration, technical services, and other functions at three seniority levels, collecting confidential data on total earnings including incentive pay, and raises. The resulting report provides industry benchmarks on compensation practices, market pay rates, wage inflation, staff-to-management ratios by business model, incentive allocations, and owner compensation by company size, giving stakeholders essential intelligence for competitive talent strategies.

The survey is open from October 1 through November 30, 2025. Survey participants will be the first to receive the Service Leadership Index Annual IT Solution Provider Compensation (Remuneration) Report in early 2026 and will receive it at no cost (USD $1,999 value). Preliminary findings on wage inflation trends will also be exclusively shared with participants in early December to support 2026 budgeting.

IT solution providers can take the survey here.

About Service Leadership

Service Leadership, Inc.®, a ConnectWise company, is dedicated to providing total profit solutions for IT solution providers, directly and through industry consultants and global technology vendors. The company publishes the leading vendor-neutral, IT solution provider financial and operational benchmark: Service Leadership Index®. This includes private diagnostic benchmarks for individual IT solution providers and their business coaches and consultants. The company also publishes SLIQ™, the exclusive web application for partner owners and executives to drive financial improvements by confidentially assessing and driving their Operational Maturity Level™. For more information, visit www.service-leadership.com.

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the leading software company empowering managed service providers (MSPs) with the technology that runs small and midsized businesses (SMBs) worldwide. With over 40 years of commitment to partner success, ConnectWise delivers innovative software, services, and an open ecosystem of integrations that drive growth. The ConnectWise Asio™ platform offers unmatched scale and AI-backed automation to provide a comprehensive technology stack for MSPs, including PSA, RMM, cybersecurity, and data protection. Discover how ConnectWise is transforming the IT industry at connectwise.com.

