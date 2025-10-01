SPC MECHANICAL BECOMES 100% EMPLOYEE-OWNED

Wendell, NC, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPC Mechanical, a leader in commercial HVAC and plumbing services in the Southeast, announced recently an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) that will make the 60-year-old company 100 percent employee-owned. Under this new retirement plan, more than 350 employees are now eligible to earn shares of the company over time at no cost, rewarding team members for their contributions and helping to build long-term wealth.

According to the National Center for Employee Ownership’s latest assessment, there were fewer than 7,000 ESOPs in the United States, placing SPC Mechanical in a unique class of employers. SPC’s announcement coincides with National Employee Ownership Month , which is recognized every October. The month-long celebration highlights the benefits of employee ownership, such as increased productivity and employee engagement, for both companies and communities.

“Becoming 100 percent employee-owned is a milestone that honors our past and secures our future,” said Chris Williford, President, SPC Mechanical. “It’s a way to reward the people who’ve built SPC into what it is today, while ensuring the company stays rooted in the values that make us strong — teamwork, accountability and pride in our work. This transition empowers every employee to be an owner, and that’s a powerful foundation for the next chapter of our story.”

As SPC Mechanical continues to perform well, the value of these shares can grow. The company’s leadership made this transition to benefit both employees and clients. As an employee-owned company, every SPC Mechanical team member is now personally invested in delivering high-quality, long-term results. Clients and partners will experience the same strong relationships and performance — now with even greater commitment behind every project.

This change is taking place at a time when SPC is financially strong and stable, with an eye toward long-term success. Employee ownership ensures the company’s legacy continues in the hands of those who know it best — its people. In addition to assisting with retention, SPC also views this benefit as a valuable recruitment tool that is unique in its industry.

To support this transition, SPC has appointed independent directors to its board and an ESOP trustee to oversee and protect the plan for all employee-owners.

“Employee ownership is a natural extension of who we are at SPC,” noted Williford. “We’ve always valued hard work, integrity and teamwork — and we believe in taking care of our people. Becoming 100 percent employee-owned puts those values into action by recognizing that our success is a direct result of our team’s efforts.”

About SPC Mechanical

Established in 1965, SPC Mechanical is a family-owned and operated Mechanical Contractor with construction and service operations throughout North Carolina. SPC is a forward-thinking company investing in and leveraging the latest proven technologies to build high-quality and schedule-sensitive projects. SPC is known for high-quality installation and mission-critical service and is experienced in commercial healthcare, education, life science, pharmaceutical, and state/federal government work. https://spcmechanical.com

