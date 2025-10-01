Resignation and AppointmentElected Board Member in Jyske Realkredit of Employee

 | Source: Jyske Realkredit A/S Jyske Realkredit A/S

1 October 2025

                                                                        Announcement no. 85/2025

To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S

Resignation and AppointmentElected Board Member in Jyske Realkredit of Employee

Jyske Realkredit hereby announces that employee-elected board member Steen Brastrup Clasen will resign from the board with effect from 1 October 2025.

In accordance with the company’s articles of association and applicable regulations, the 1st alternate, Jan Dahlgaard, will join as a new employee-elected member of the board with effect from the same date.

Yours faithfully,

Jyske Realkredit A/S


Recommended Reading

  • October 01, 2025 07:13 ET | Source: Jyske Realkredit A/S
    Cash Flows

    To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S                                1 October 2025                                        Announcement no. 84/2025 Cash Flows Pursuant to S. 24 of the Capital Markets Act, we...

    Read More
    Cash Flows
  • September 29, 2025 02:30 ET | Source: Jyske Realkredit A/S
    Preliminary data on early redemptions (prepayments)

    To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S                                29 September 2025                                        Announcement no. 83/2025 Preliminary data on early redemptions (prepayments) Pursuant...

    Read More
    Preliminary data on early redemptions (prepayments)