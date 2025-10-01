1 October 2025

Announcement no. 85/2025

To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S

Resignation and AppointmentElected Board Member in Jyske Realkredit of Employee

Jyske Realkredit hereby announces that employee-elected board member Steen Brastrup Clasen will resign from the board with effect from 1 October 2025.

In accordance with the company’s articles of association and applicable regulations, the 1st alternate, Jan Dahlgaard, will join as a new employee-elected member of the board with effect from the same date.

Yours faithfully,

Jyske Realkredit A/S