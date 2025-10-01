TigerConnect Appoints Two Senior Executives to Advance Clinical Innovation and Business Expansion

SANTA MONICA, CA, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TigerConnect, the leading provider of unified communication solutions for healthcare systems, is excited to announce the appointments of Dr. Peter Stetson as Chief Medical Information Officer (CMIO) and Sheeza Hussain as Chief Growth Officer (CGO). These additions to TigerConnect’s leadership team come on the heels of its acquisition of eVideon and several key product launches - and are the latest milestone in the company’s commitment to industry-leading innovation to unify healthcare communications.

In his role as CMIO, Dr. Stetson will be responsible for TigerConnect’s clinical consulting team, and will help guide the company’s product strategy and future product innovation initiatives to ensure the company’s solutions continue to address key challenges of healthcare systems. Stetson joins TigerConnect from Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York, where he served as Chief Health Informatics Officer, overseeing digital health transformation, clinical systems support and AI adoption efforts. He is a nationally recognized leader in clinical informatics and has spent more than 20 years as a hospitalist and informatics researcher, with over 100 peer-reviewed articles.

As CGO, Sheeza Hussain will lead TigerConnect’s sales organization and will further guide TigerConnect’s expansion into the clinical communications market. Sheeza is a proven healthcare leader with over two decades of experience and is known for her ability to drive growth, implement successful go-to-market strategies and build high-performing teams. She joins TigerConnect from Press Ganey, where she led the Enterprise Growth team and forged strategic partnerships with the nation's top health systems. Prior to that, she was Chief Growth Officer for SteadyMD, Chief Commercial Officer for Biofourmis and held various leadership positions at Hillrom.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Stetson and Sheeza to drive our product and market innovation forward," said Sean O’Neal, CEO, TigerConnect. “With Dr. Stetson’s background as a practicing physician in Internal Medicine and deep healthcare technology experience, he is well equipped to help shape the future of TigerConnect’s clinical offerings to ensure we continue meeting the evolving needs of healthcare organizations. Likewise, Sheeza is a seasoned go-to-market executive with a strong track record and will bring a strategic lens to how we scale our impact in the market. These two leaders complement our executive team and strengthen our commitment to serving as a strategic communications partner to hospitals and health systems.”

TigerConnect has made significant strides in 2025 with new leadership, the launch of its CareConduit platform, general availability of Pre-Hospital and Transfer solutions and its recent acquisition of smart room solution provider eVideon.

About TigerConnect

TigerConnect unifies healthcare communications to connect everyone, from care teams to patients, within and beyond hospital walls. Trusted by over 7,000 healthcare entities, the TigerConnect platform includes solutions for pre-hospital and clinical communication, scheduling, alarm management, nurse call, and patient engagement.

For more information about TigerConnect and its industry-leading unified communications platform solutions, visit www.tigerconnect.com.