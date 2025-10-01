21Shares Names Mickey Janvier Head of North America Sales to Accelerate Regional Growth

Janvier brings more than a decade of distribution and business development leadership to the firm as 21Shares builds on momentum in the U.S. amid significant market expansion

New York, October 1, 2025 – 21Shares , one of the world’s largest issuers of cryptocurrency exchange traded products (ETPs), today announced the appointment of Mickey Janvier as Head of North America Sales, effective immediately. Reporting to Russell Barlow, CEO of 21Shares, Janvier will spearhead 21Shares’ distribution strategy in the U.S., leading efforts to expand relationships with financial advisors, wealth management platforms, and institutional buyers as the firm continues its growth in the region.

“In 2025, we’ve seen an impressive wave of crypto adoption in the U.S., propelled by legislative and regulatory tailwinds that have encouraged retail investors and institutions alike to seek increased exposure to cryptocurrencies,” said Russell Barlow, CEO of 21Shares. “Under Mickey’s leadership, we are confident that 21Shares will continue to deliver the client support that 21Shares has been known for since inception, while augmenting our reach throughout the U.S. and North America. Our clients are at the center of everything we do, and we look forward to continuing to assist them in achieving their goals.”

Janvier most recently served as Head of Americas Distribution at Perpetual Asset Management, where he led commercial strategy and client-driven growth initiatives across a range of investment boutiques. Prior to that, he spent over a decade at Aberdeen, holding senior leadership roles including Head of North American Business Development, where he oversaw commercial execution and supported a $65 billion enterprise. His proven track record in building businesses, developing teams, and cultivating relationships across U.S. intermediary and institutional markets will be instrumental to 21Shares as the firm deepens its U.S. presence.

“I’m thrilled to be joining 21Shares at one of the most exciting times for crypto ETPs in the industry’s history and just as the U.S. regulatory environment begins to allow for increased innovation and access to these products,” added Mr. Janvier. “The firm has built an impressive global reputation in crypto ETP investing, and I look forward to working with the team to bring that same commitment to investors across the U.S. and North America. I’m eager to strengthen our partnerships with advisors and institutions to ensure clients have the tools they need to navigate this evolving asset class.”

The addition of Mr. Janvier reflects 21Shares’ continued momentum in the U.S. market, with the 2024 launches of its spot Bitcoin and spot Ethereum ETFs and recent strategic appointments across leadership, product, and distribution. With over $11 billion in assets under management and listings on 11 major exchanges, including SIX Swiss Exchange, Nasdaq, and Euronext, 21Shares continues to drive the integration of digital assets into mainstream finance.

About 21Shares

21Shares AG is one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange traded product providers and offers the largest suite of crypto ETPs in the market. The company was founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. 21Shares listed the world’s first physically-backed crypto ETP in 2018, building a seven-year track record of creating crypto exchange-traded funds that are listed on some of the biggest, most liquid securities exchanges globally. Backed by a specialised research team, proprietary technology, and deep capital markets expertise, 21Shares delivers innovative, simple and cost-efficient investment solutions.

21Shares is a member of 21.co, a global leader in decentralized finance. For more information, please visit www.21Shares.com .

