Siebert Financial Corp. and Next Securities forge Strategic Agreement to accelerate AI-powered Next-Gen Investor Solutions

NEW YORK and MIAMI and SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) and Next Securities today announced entry into a strategic agreement that combines Next Securities’ AI technology and innovation expertise with Siebert’s robust financial infrastructure and nationwide market reach in the US.

This agreement is designed to pursue opportunities to deliver new tools and content-rich opportunities to investors, emphasizing ease of trading and access to meaningful market insights.

At its core, the agreement unites technology and infrastructure: Next Securities contributes its deep experience in AI, digital platforms, and next-generation trading, while Siebert brings its financial infrastructure, capital markets capabilities, and extensive distribution network. The result is a strategic foundation that positions Next Securities’ AI technology for global scale and enables Siebert to continue advancing both its platform and content capabilities.

“This agreement captures the heart of Siebert’s evolution. We believe the future of finance lies in the seamless integration of technology and insights for investors,” commented John J. Gebbia, CEO of Siebert Financial Corp. “Partnering with Next Securities will allow us to elevate our platform and deliver richer, AI-enabled experiences to our clients and partners. Over time, we anticipate a close collaboration across our teams, unlocking new capabilities and reaching new markets together.”

Under the terms of the agreement, the two firms will combine their strengths to work toward opportunities that integrate trading convenience with high-quality, timely financial information. Siebert and Next Securities intend to explore other opportunities to broaden this relationship, including through technology and global expansion efforts and the integration of digital assets capabilities.

“This relationship marks a new chapter. By combining Next Securities’ innovation mindset with Siebert’s institutional strength, we can build capabilities that empower every investor with new innovative tools,” commented Seungyeon Kim, CEO of Next Securities, and former executive at Toss Securities, TikTok, and Google. “Together, we plan to reimagine how people engage with financial markets.”





About Siebert Financial Corp.

Siebert is a diversified financial services company and has been a member of the NYSE since 1967, when Muriel Siebert became the first woman to own a seat on the NYSE and the first to head one of its member firms.

Siebert operates through its subsidiaries Muriel Siebert & Co., LLC, Siebert AdvisorNXT, LLC, Park Wilshire Companies, Inc., RISE Financial Services, LLC, Siebert Technologies, LLC, StockCross Digital Solutions, Ltd., and Gebbia Media LLC. Through these entities, Siebert provides a full range of brokerage and financial advisory services, including securities brokerage; investment banking and capital markets services; investment advisory and insurance offerings; securities lending; corporate stock plan administration solutions; in addition to entertainment and media productions. For over 55 years, Siebert has been a company that values its clients, shareholders, and employees. More information is available at www.siebert.com.

About Next Securities

Next Securities is a Korean fintech and broker-dealer specializing in next-generation, AI-driven user experience (UX) brokerage services. The company’s vision is to “transform how people invest by creating the leading financial platform where knowledge, community, and investments seamlessly converge.” Its cutting-edge platform under development is designed to provide seamless access to both domestic and international markets, empowering investors with advanced tools and real-time insights through AI-enabled experiences. By continually innovating and forging strategic partnerships, Next Securities is committed to reshaping the investment landscape in Korea and beyond.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “may,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “project,” “intend,” and similar words or expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements, which reflect beliefs, objectives, and expectations as of the date hereof, are based on the best judgment of management of Siebert. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements, including, without limitation, the following: economic, social and political conditions, global economic downturns, including those resulting from extraordinary events; changes and volatility in tariffs and trade policies; securities industry risks; interest rate risks; liquidity risks; credit risk with clients and counterparties; risk of liability for errors in clearing functions; systemic risk; systems failures, delays and capacity constraints; network security risks; competition; reliance on external service providers; new laws and regulations affecting Siebert’s business; net capital requirements; extensive regulation, regulatory uncertainties and legal matters; failure to maintain relationships with employees, customers, business partners or governmental entities; the inability to achieve synergies or to implement integration plans; and other consequences associated with risks and uncertainties detailed in Part I, Item 1A - Risk Factors of Siebert’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and Siebert’s filings with the SEC.

Siebert cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive, and new factors may emerge, or changes to the foregoing factors may occur, that could impact its business. Siebert undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by the federal securities laws.

