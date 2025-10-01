Vielight Inc. Enhances Meditation Practices with Groundbreaking Technology and Announces New Neuroscience of Meditation Summit

Toronto, Ontario, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto, ON – [ Oct. 1, 2025 ] – Vielight Inc., a global leader in photobiomodulation (PBM) and neuro-stimulation technology, is excited to announce a renewed focus on meditation and the upcoming Neuroscience of Meditation Summit, taking place at the Schwartz Reisman Innovation Campus in Toronto on October 24, 2025.

Led by Dr. Reza Zomorrodi and featuring a keynote address by Dr. Shamil Chandaria OBE, Senior Research Fellow at the Centre for Eudaimonia and Human Flourishing, University of Oxford, this first-of-its-kind summit will bring together international leaders in neuroscience, meditation experts, neurotechnology innovators, and meditation community leaders. The event will foster dialogue on the future of meditative practices and their profound impact on brain health.

Dr. Zomorrodi has been studying the effects of the Vielight Neuro Pro on EEG during meditation and will present his findings at the summit.

Vielight will also demonstrate how meditation protocols have been integrated into its flagship Vielight Neuro Pro device. In collaboration with Dr. Sanjay Manchanda, an expert on neuro-stimulation and meditation, and Dr. Reza Zomorrodi, a distinguished computational EEG expert at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) and the University of Toronto, research has captured and demonstrated EEG changes associated with meditation.

As a first step, the Neuro Pro is now programmed with a meditation protocol developed with Dr. Zomorrodi, designed to help users enter deeper meditative states more rapidly. Advanced meditators worldwide have already reported meaningful improvements in their practice through these evolving stimulation protocols.

Dr. Manchanda states:

“Meditation has numerous proven benefits for mental and emotional well-being. By leveraging technology, we believe we can amplify these benefits and help make profound meditation more accessible to everyone.”

Dr. Zomorrodi adds:

“I am delighted to help create a growing community around this emerging but rapidly expanding field of science and consciousness.”

The summit will feature a keynote speaker, interactive workshops, and expert panel discussions exploring the latest research, best practices, and the vast potential of meditation in enhancing cognitive performance and overall well-being.

To learn more about the Vielight Neuro Pro and the upcoming Neuroscience of Meditation Summit, please visit https://meditation.vielight.com.

