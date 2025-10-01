Slick City Action Park Surpasses 100 Locations Signed or Opened, Accelerating Nationwide Growth

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slick City Action Park , the world’s first indoor slide park featuring proprietary dry-slide technology, now officially stands at 107 locations signed or opened across the country and beyond. This milestone underscores the brand’s rapid rise, driven by its one-of-a-kind attractions, strong financial performance and an expanding corporate leadership team.

Since its founding in 2021, Slick City has grown from a single concept into an international powerhouse, with open or signed Action Parks in multiple countries and 33 US States, and new states opening soon, including the first locations in California, New York, Virginia and Florida, making Slick City a true nationwide brand. The company recently announced its first international expansion through a landmark partnership with Activeon, Europe’s leading trampoline park operator. The agreement will launch Slick City’s first overseas park in the UK in late 2025, followed by a broader rollout across European markets.

The company has opened 18 parks (15 in the last 15 months) with 12 more opening by the end of the year, sold more than 72 franchise territories, opened or placed under construction more than 30 corporate and affiliate locations and signed leases or purchase agreements for 2.1 million square feet of real estate across 48 corporate and franchise parks. Average unit volume has grown from $4.19 million in 2023 to $4.96 million in 2024, generating an average EBITDA of over 41%, while the corporate team has expanded to more than 80 members to manage the brand’s accelerating growth.

“This milestone represents a defining moment for Slick City and the incredible community of franchisees who have helped bring our vision to life,” said Bron Launsby, CEO and Co-Founder of Slick City. “We’ve built something truly unique, an indoor park experience that appeals to everyone from kids to adults, and the response has been nothing short of extraordinary.”

Slick City’s expansion is visible in many of the nation’s most competitive markets, with multiple locations coming to major metro areas. New and upcoming locations include eight in Dallas, seven in Chicago, six in Phoenix, five in Houston, four in Minneapolis and four in Indianapolis, with additional growth underway in Cleveland and Tampa. These markets highlight the brand’s ability to thrive in both major metro areas and fast-growing regional cities, reflecting the universal appeal of its year-round, all-ages experience. This all-ages appeal attracts a demographic that rarely shows up in family entertainment center sales data; in 2024 approximately 26% of Slick City’s paid guests were ages 18 and up.

Slick City parks offer a wide range of attractions designed to keep the entire family entertained for hours. Alongside the brand’s proprietary Slick Slides, guests can enjoy dodgeball and basketball on bouncy, sealed air floors, swing and glide on trapezes and zip lines, compete in go-karts, laser tag, and mini golf, or - for younger visitors - explore the Junior Jungle and Webcrawler. The brand continues to innovate with new slides such as the U-shaped Riptide - its steepest design to date - and the two-rider Turbo Twin, where guests race side-by-side on Slick Slide’s proprietary ride mats down a twisting course.

Every attraction is designed, manufactured and installed by Slick Slide, the company’s vertically integrated design and manufacturing arm. This structure ensures quality control, operational efficiency, lower costs and a consistently unique guest experience across all locations. With more than 63 patents filed or granted (and counting) and a franchise model built for scalability and long-term support, Slick City is firmly established as a leader in proprietary entertainment innovation and positioned to continue its aggressive growth trajectory.

Slick City is actively looking for qualified franchise candidates across the country. For more information, visit www.slickcity.com/franchise

About Slick City Action Park

Founded in 2021 by Bron Launsby and Gary Schmit, Slick City’s mission is to combine proprietary “We’ve gotta do that!” attractions with an exceptional guest experience that inspires, engages and entertains thrill seekers of all ages. As the world’s first indoor slide park, Slick City offers a truly one-of-a-kind experience designed for everyone. Unlike other brands in the family entertainment industry, Slick City is built to bring all generations together. Through its partnership with Slick Slide Co., the brand continually innovates, regularly unveiling new slides and attractions while maintaining all innovation processes in-house. To date, 63 patents and patent applications have been filed for Slick City’s proprietary slides and slide mats, with more on the way. With more than 100 locations signed, under construction or open nationwide, Slick City is rapidly expanding and building momentum. The company is seeking franchise partners with experience in business management, family entertainment, or franchising who are ready to be part of the movement. To find the nearest location or to learn more about franchise opportunities, visit www.slickcity.com .

