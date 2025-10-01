Infant Incubator Market to Reach USD 1.23 Billion by 2032 Driven by U.S. NICU Expansion and Advanced Hybrid Models | S&S Insider

Austin, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infant Incubator Market Size & Growth Outlook:

According to S&S Insider, the global Infant Incubator Market size was USD 774.53 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1,230.53 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.98% from 2025 to 2032. The U.S. market alone is expected to grow at 5% CAGR, reaching USD 429.02 million by 2032. Rising preterm birth rates, expanded neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) capacity, and the introduction of multifunctional hybrid incubators are fueling market demand across hospitals and specialty care settings.





Technological Advancement and Increasing Neonatal Care Demand Drives Market Expansion

The global market for newborn incubators is being driven by the rising incidence of low birth weight and associated neonatal issues. Given that 1 in 10 babies are born before their due date worldwide (WHO), there is a significant need for neonatal care facilities. Large numbers of hospitals and clinics are purchasing new generation incubators with integrated phototherapy, automated oxygen regulation, and remote monitoring.

Additionally, the FDA's increasingly stringent safety standards for approving emerging technologies (510(k)) show increased regulatory support. Innovation and adoption are accelerated by the growth of public-private partnerships and nonprofit funding for maternity and neonatal care, such that provided by the Gates Foundation.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

In 2024, the conventional infant incubator segment was the largest segment with a 48.2% share of the global infant incubator market due to their ruggedness, low cost, and universal availability, especially in public hospitals. The hybrid sub-segment, which is a combination of open system and closed system, is expected to be the one with the highest CAGR over 2025-2032, owing to the increasing need for flexible and multi-functionality incubators to provide both thermal regulation and minimize the risk of infection.

By Type

The open incubator segment dominated the market in 2024, accounting for about 42.7% of the global market share as these modules enable easy access for caregivers and are frequently used in situations where neonates are being handled continuously. Closed incubators are expected to witness the fastest growth on account of rising focus on infection control and superior thermal insulation.

By End-User

In 2024, the hospital segment held the largest share of the infant incubators market as they are early adopting centers for both birthing and neonatal intensive care, leading to increased penetration of advanced incubator systems. Due to the growing number of independent neonatal care units and maternal health clinics that focus on patient-specific care, specialty clinics are expected to grow at the quickest rate.

In 2024, North America Dominated the Market; Asia Pacific is Projected to Grow with the Highest CAGR in the Market Over 2024-2032

Due to its well-established medical facilities, excellent newborn care, and supportive government policies, North America accounted for a significant portion of the infant incubator market in 2024. North America dominates the infant incubator market with high per capita healthcare expenditure and technology penetration. According to market research on infant incubators, the Asia Pacific region is expanding at the fastest rate due to a rise in live births, improved healthcare facilities, and government-funded initiatives for the care of newborns.

Recent News:

In April 2024, GE HealthCare announced a major update to its neonatal incubators by reducing formaldehyde emissions to below detectable levels, enhancing safety and air quality for infants in clinical settings.

GE HealthCare announced a major update to its neonatal incubators by reducing formaldehyde emissions to below detectable levels, enhancing safety and air quality for infants in clinical settings. In June 2023, Samsung Medison, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, announced plans to acquire a 100% stake in Korea’s largest infant incubator manufacturer, MEDICOR, marking a strategic move to strengthen its position in the infant incubator market and expand its footprint in the neonatal care segment.

