DMW&H Named One of the Best Places to Work in New Jersey for 12th Consecutive Year

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMW&H, a leading provider of advanced material handling and warehouse solutions, is proud to announce it has been ranked #53 among medium-sized companies on the 2025 NJBIZ Best Places to Work in New Jersey list. This marks the 12th consecutive year the company has received this prestigious recognition, underscoring its long-standing commitment to employee satisfaction, community, and workplace culture.

The annual program recognizes and honors top employers in the state that demonstrate excellence in creating a positive work environment and supporting employee growth.

This recognition reflects DMW&H’s continued investment in employee well-being, professional development, and overall job satisfaction. Employees highlight benefits such as flexible remote work opportunities, memorable annual company events, substantial tuition assistance, and active participation in community initiatives. The company also prioritizes employee wellness through programs like its Employee Assistance Program, which provides free and confidential counseling services. Collectively, these initiatives demonstrate DMW&H’s dedication to fostering a workplace where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered to succeed.

Ray Haggar, President of DMW&H, expressed his gratitude, stating: “We are honored to have been named as one of the Best Places to Work in NJ for the 12th consecutive year. We thank each of our employees for their continuing support and for fostering an environment where we can all thrive. Employee satisfaction is important, and every day we demonstrate it in our commitment to our community and in the satisfaction of our customers.”

The Best Places to Work in New Jersey program is managed by Best Companies Group and recognizes businesses that prioritize employee engagement and workplace excellence.

For more information about career opportunities at DMW&H, please visit https://www.dmwandh.com/career-opportunities/.

About DMW&H:

DMW&H is a leader in supply chain integration, delivering innovative material handling solutions tailored to the unique needs of distribution and fulfillment centers. With decades of experience, DMW&H combines advanced technologies, software, and industry expertise to help clients achieve efficiency, accuracy, and customer satisfaction. Headquartered in Fairfield, NJ, the company has been recognized with numerous industry awards for its commitment to excellence. To learn more, visit www.dmwandh.com .

For More Information, Contact:

Elizabeth Dempsey

(201) 635-3493

edempsey@dmwandh.co