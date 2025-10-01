CertiK, Kraken, EVG, and Hedera Co-Host “Oceanic Night” Event

SINGAPORE, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CertiK, together with Kraken, EVG, and Hedera, successfully hosted the “Oceanic Night@TOKEN2049” event in Singapore. The gathering brought together leading builders and innovators to spotlight the latest breakthroughs in Web3 compliance, security, and innovation, establishing itself as one of the most anticipated pre-Token2049 events.

As a Silver Sponsor of Token2049, CertiK and Kraken co-hosted a high-energy evening. The event highlighted Kraken’s latest listing milestones and innovation initiatives, while guests engaged in deep discussions on regulatory trends, asset security, and future market opportunities.

Running from 10:00 PM to 3:00 AM, the evening brought together industry leaders, ecosystem builders, and influential voices in an atmosphere of music, immersive experiences, and interactive exchanges. Participants noted that Oceanic Night was not only one of the most dynamic side events of Token2049 but also an important stage for cross-sector dialogue in the Web3 industry.

As the world’s largest Web3 security services provider, CertiK protects over $600 billion in digital assets and serves more than 5,000 clients. Its collaboration with Kraken is seen as a strong signal of deepening alignment between security and compliance ecosystems, injecting a crucial perspective of trust and safety into the world’s largest crypto event.

