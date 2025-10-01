MariMed’s InHouse Brand Again Supports Veterans Facing Housing Challenges With Second Annual Help on the Homefront Campaign

NORWOOD, Mass., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InHouse™ announced today the launch of its second annual Help on the Homefront campaign, a philanthropic effort that provides veterans the chance to win funds to help offset their cost of housing or home improvements. Help on the Homefront debuted in 2024 to raise awareness of the nationwide issue of veteran housing challenges and homelessness. InHouse, a line of cannabis high quality flower, vapes, and gummies, is produced and distributed by leading multi-state cannabis operator, MariMed Inc. (“MariMed”) (CSE:MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD).

From October 1 – November 30, 2025, qualifying veterans can apply for a chance to win $5,000 to help reduce the financial burden of their housing costs. One veteran in each of four MariMed retail markets, including Maryland, Massachusetts, Delaware, and Illinois, will be awarded the funds to help make vital home improvements or contribute to the payment of their rent or mortgage.

Veterans who are age 21 and over can enter Help on the Homefront in-store at one of MariMed’s Thrive dispensaries, or online by visiting www.inhousecannabis.com/veterans. No purchase is necessary to participate. Friends and family members are also welcome to submit an entry on a veteran’s behalf. One winner from each market will be randomly selected before the end of the year.

“MariMed and our InHouse brand are committed to serving local communities by finding ways to provide support to those in need. Help on the Homefront is part of that commitment, and we’re thrilled the campaign will once again deliver financial support that will make a real difference in the lives of veterans,” said MariMed Chief Operating Officer Tim Shaw, himself a veteran who served in the U.S. Army earlier in his career.

About InHouse

InHouse is MariMed’s value-priced line of flower, vapes, and gummies. The brand prides itself on offering a variety of high-quality cannabis products that are highly enjoyable for everyone. Whether you're a cannabis newcomer or a seasoned expert, InHouse has you covered with hand-grown flower, tasty vapes in flavors and strains, and all-natural fast-acting gummies. For more information on InHouse please visit www.inhousecannabis.com .

About MariMed

MariMed Inc. is a leading multi-state cannabis operator, known for developing and managing state-of-the-art cultivation, production, and retail facilities. Our award-winning portfolio of cannabis brands, including Betty's Eddies™, Bubby’s Baked™, Vibations™, InHouse™, and Nature’s Heritage™, sets us apart as an industry leader. These trusted brands, crafted with quality and innovation, are recognized and loved by consumers across the country. With a commitment to excellence, MariMed continues to drive growth and set new standards in the cannabis industry. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.

