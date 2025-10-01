Intuitive Machines Completes KinetX Acquisition

HOUSTON, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive Machines, Inc. (Nasdaq: LUNR) (“Intuitive Machines” or the “Company”), a leading space technology, infrastructure, and services company, has completed its previously announced acquisition of KinetX, Inc. (“KinetX”), which specializes in deep space navigation, systems engineering, and constellation mission design. The acquisition enhances Intuitive Machines’ ability to provide customers secure, reliable communications and precision navigation for lunar and interplanetary missions by combining its data service platform with KinetX deep space navigation technology.

The stock acquisition was completed for $30 million before closing adjustments, including approximately $15 million in cash and approximately 1,400,000 shares of Intuitive Machines common stock. With a track record supporting NASA and other leading space agencies, KinetX is certified by NASA for deep space navigation and has supported some of the most ambitious planetary missions in history, including navigation services to Mercury, Pluto, asteroids, and the Moon. KinetX expertise in deep space navigation and mission planning enhances Intuitive Machines’ ability to deliver end-to-end space data relay solutions for lunar and interplanetary missions.

"By uniting deep space navigation and data services, we’re giving customers the confidence to securely operate across the solar system with precision and autonomy so they can explore and innovate faster,” said Intuitive Machines CEO, Steve Altemus. “With KinetX's navigation expertise now paired with our lunar-proven spacecraft and data network, we believe Intuitive Machines is positioned to lead in cislunar space and carry that advantage forward to Mars.”

“For decades, KinetX has delivered the navigation expertise behind missions across the solar system,” said Altemus. “Adding KinetX to Intuitive Machines expands our data services portfolio and accelerates our work in building the secure, scalable space capabilities our nation and customers depend on.”





The acquisition extends Intuitive Machines’ infrastructure footprint across Houston, Phoenix, Maryland, and other U.S. locations, aligning with key opportunities in civil exploration, national security space, and future Mars telecommunications programs.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines is a diversified space technology, infrastructure, and services company focused on fundamentally disrupting lunar access economics. In 2024, Intuitive Machines successfully soft-landed the Company’s Nova-C class lunar lander, on the Moon, returning the United States to the lunar surface for the first time since 1972. In 2025, Intuitive Machines returned to the lunar south pole with a second lander. The Company’s products and services are focused through three pillars of space commercialization: Delivery Services, Data Transmission Services, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Contacts

For investor inquiries:

investors@intuitivemachines.com

For media inquiries:

press@intuitivemachines.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d6282fce-d2ec-4b88-8f6e-32677de5f4c6

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.