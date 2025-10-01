NextNRG Expands Mobile Fueling Operations to Fort Myers, Florida

MIAMI, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNRG (NASDAQ: NXXT), a pioneer in AI-driven energy innovation transforming how energy is produced, managed, and delivered, today announced the launch of its mobile fueling operation’s newest hub in Fort Myers, Florida, further extending its nationwide footprint. The expansion establishes a fully operational presence in a region home to major e-commerce distribution centers supporting national fulfillment networks, positioning NextNRG to serve the area's growing commercial demand.

NextNRG's entry into the region positions the company to serve both large commercial clients and a growing network of local businesses, supporting continuous operations that keep fleets, generators, and equipment running efficiently.

The Fort Meyer’s hub reflects NextNRG's nationwide growth strategy: anchoring large commercial clients while expanding a local customer base around each hub. With this launch, NextNRG continues to broaden its footprint across Florida’s Gulf Coast, while expanding its national footprint. By strategically growing its presence, the company continues to strengthen its unique position, offering a complete end-to-end suite of energy solutions for both commercial and individual customers. This expansion reflects the broader momentum behind NextNRG’s operations, as the company’s growth trajectory has accelerated throughout 2025, with revenues surpassing last year’s figures and strong projections pointing toward record performance by fiscal year-end. This growth has been driven by the company’s ability to scale operations consistently while maintaining operational efficiency and reliability through strategic business initiatives.

“Expanding into Fort Myers demonstrates our continued growth across Florida and nationwide,” said Michael D. Farkas, Executive Chairman and CEO of NextNRG. “Establishing our presence in a region with significant e-commerce and commercial fleet activity positions us to capture demand from high-volume operations while building local customer density. Our mobile fueling services, together with our integrated energy solutions, enable businesses to operate more efficiently at scale. With strong momentum across our operations, we're confident in the strong growth ahead.”

About NextNRG, Inc.

NextNRG Inc. (NextNRG) is Powering What's Next by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into utility infrastructure, battery storage, wireless EV in-motion charging, renewable energy and mobile fuel delivery, to create a unified platform for modern energy management.

At the core of its strategy is the Next Utility Operating System®, which uses AI to optimize both new and existing infrastructure across microgrids, utilities, and fleet operations. NextNRG's smart microgrids serve commercial, healthcare, educational, tribal, and government sites delivering cost savings, reliability, and decarbonization. The company also operates one of the nation's largest on-demand fueling fleets and is advancing wireless charging to support fleet electrification.

To learn more, visit www.nextnrg.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement describing NextNRG's goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions, or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Words such as "expect," "intends," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to NextNRG's business and macroeconomic and geopolitical events. These and other risks are described in NextNRG's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. NextNRG's forward-looking statements involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although NextNRG's forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by NextNRG. Except as required by law, NextNRG undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements.

