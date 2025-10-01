Positron Corporation Wins Innovation Award in PET-CT Category from Medical Device Network’s Excellence Awards 2025

Buffalo, NY, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Positron Corporation (“Positron” or the “Company”) (OTC: POSC), a leader in molecular imaging technology and services, today announced that it has won the Innovation Award in the PET-CT Imaging category in the 2025 Medical Device Network Excellence Awards for making a substantial impact on the evolution of PET-CT imaging technology. The company’s latest PET-CT systems have introduced significant advancements in affordability, workflow, and clinical application.

The Medical Device Network Excellence Awards honor the most significant achievements and innovations in the global medical devices industry. Powered by GlobalData’s business intelligence, the Awards recognize the people and companies leading positive change and shaping the future of the industry.

Positron won the award for making hybrid molecular imaging more accessible, efficient, and clinically versatile for healthcare providers.

Expanding access through affordability and compact design

One of the most persistent challenges in the adoption of PET-CT imaging has been the high cost and substantial space requirements of traditional systems. Positron has addressed these barriers by developing PET-CT solutions that are economically accessible and physically adaptable to a wider range of healthcare environments. Positron’s PET-CT 64 Slice stands out as the most cost-effective PET-CT system currently available in the US, offering a lower price point that enables smaller clinics and community hospitals to consider advanced hybrid imaging for the first time.

The affordability is further supported by flexible rental and service options, which reduce the need for significant upfront investment. Positron offers all-inclusive rental packages, which cover not only the scanner but also clinical, technical, and training services, making it feasible for facilities with limited capital resources to implement PET-CT technology.

Driving workflow efficiency and operational performance

Operational efficiency is a critical factor for imaging providers, especially as patient volumes increase and healthcare systems seek to maximize throughput without sacrificing quality. Positron’s PET-CT systems are engineered to streamline workflow at every stage of the imaging process. The integration of CT attenuation correction, for instance, not only improves image quality but also accelerates scan times, enabling facilities to perform up to 20 or more exams per day – substantially higher than the throughput of standalone PET systems.

Enhancing clinical versatility and diagnostic confidence

Modern healthcare increasingly demands imaging platforms that can address a broad spectrum of clinical needs. Positron’s PET-CT systems are designed to support advanced cardiac, oncology, and neurology imaging within a single, versatile platform. Positron’s PET-CT is optimized for myocardial perfusion imaging — a critical tool in the assessment of coronary artery disease and microvascular dysfunction — but also offers high sensitivity and specificity for tumor detection and neurological evaluation.

Positron’s commitment to ongoing innovation is evident in its development pipeline. The forthcoming Affinity 4D PET-CT system, expected to be launched in Q4 2025, will introduce further advances such as LYSO crystal technology for enhanced image clarity, AI-enhanced motion monitoring, and advanced dose reduction techniques. This sustained focus on product development ensures that Positron’s systems remain responsive to evolving clinical requirements and continue to set new standards in hybrid imaging.

“Positron’s unmatched combination of technology, service, and economics offers practices the best value and a clear path to long-term sustainability and growth”, added Mr. Abdullah.

Link to the full article:

https://www.medicaldevice-network.com/excellence-awards/featured-company/positron-pet-ct-64-medical-imaging-excellence/



About Positron Corporation

Positron Corporation is a medical technology company that co-develops, manufactures, and sells state-of-the-art PET and PET-CT imaging systems and clinical services to nuclear medicine healthcare providers throughout North America.

Positron specializes in the field of cardiac Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging, the gold standard in cardiac diagnostics. Positron’s innovative PET/PET-CT technologies, clinical services and practice solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose coronary artery disease and improve patient outcomes while practicing cost effective medicine.

Positron's PET and PET-CT imaging systems and distinct market position are substantial advantages unique to Positron that will facilitate the adoption of cardiac PET and the growth of the nuclear imaging market. Positron will soon offer a state-of-the-art PET-CT 4D molecular imaging device in the Affinity PET-CT 4D 64-Slice. Positron’s PET-CT(s) will enable nuclear cardiologists to utilize the full capabilities of molecular imaging and nuclear medicine. Positron’s PET-CT systems will also enable the Company to fully service and meet the demands of the vast oncology imaging segment of nuclear medicine.

Positron is committed to expanding the cardiac and oncology PET modality by delivering the best technology and value to imaging specialists and will continue to advance its technology through its co-developer, supplier, and R&D venture with Shenyang Intelligent Neuclear Technology Co. a subsidiary of Neusoft Medical Systems.

Please visit the Company’s website at: www.positron.com



