NICU Catheters Market to Surpass USD 670 Million by 2032 | North America Leads with Advanced Neonatal Care - S&S Insider

Austin, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NICU Catheters Market Size Analysis:

According to S&S Insider, the NICU Catheters Market was valued at USD 400 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 670 million by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.87% from 2024 to 2032. The U.S. and Canada account for the largest market share, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, a high concentration of NICU beds, and robust investments in pediatric innovation. Global momentum is fueled by the rising prevalence of premature births, advances in neonatal care technologies, and the growing demand for safe, reliable long-term venous access solutions for infants.





Get free Sample Report of NICU Catheters Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4658

The growing prevalence of premature births is a key driver for the NICU catheters market.

Every year, an estimated 15 million babies are born preterm, and complications of preterm births are the leading cause of death among children younger than 5 years of age. Since many preterm infants are too immature to feed and act like pregnant infants at birth due to the gestational age at delivery, there has been a need for specialized units (NICUs) to provide nutrition via catheters, medication administration, and hemodynamic monitoring in preterm infants.

The other factor that is driving the growth of the market is the growing technology in neonatal catheter designs. The modern catheter is composed of biocompatible materials equipped with anti-thrombogenic elements and infection-resistant properties to guarantee minimum complications and better outcomes. Additionally, the increased usage of peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs) in newborns on account of lower chances of infection as against umbilical catheters has been beneficial for the market. Furthermore, growing government focus and healthcare policies that target neonatal survival and management of preterm births are further driving the market growth. The U.S Department of Health and Human Services has funded NICU improvements, while the European Commission's Horizon Europe Program is providing funds for the development of high-tech solutions for neonatal care.

Segment Analysis

By Product

The Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters (PICCs) segment dominated the NICU catheters market in 2023, accounting for approximately 52% of total revenue. PICCs are widely preferred in neonatal care due to their lower risk of bloodstream infections, extended dwell time, and ease of insertion. These catheters are essential for administering total parenteral nutrition (TPN), intravenous medications, and blood sampling in neonates with fragile vasculature. Other catheter types include umbilical venous catheters (UVCs), umbilical arterial catheters (UACs), and central venous catheters (CVCs). While UVCs and UACs are frequently used in the first week of life, their adoption is gradually declining due to concerns over infection risks and thrombosis. Central venous catheters (CVCs), on the other hand, are used for long-term intravenous access in neonates requiring prolonged hospitalization.

By End-User

The largest end-user segment is hospital segment which accounted for 63% market revenue in 2023. Hospital use of NICU catheters is being driven by factors such as advance NICU facilities availability, trained staff and increasing premature birth rate impacting the demand for NICU catheters. Most tertiary care hospitals have a dedicated NICUs with near as perfect neonatal monitoring system and control measures against any infection Growing newborn outpatient presence and economical treatment options are increasing specialty clinics and blood vessel treatment centers of excellence (ASCs). Rising number of home-based neonatal care services, especially in North America and Europe is increasing the inclination toward portable neonatal catheterization devices.

Regional Analysis

In 2023, North America was the largest regional market in the NICU catheters market, with revenue accounting for nearly 42% of total revenue. High healthcare expenditure, well-established care for neonatology, and high government support for preterm infant care in the region drive its growth. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that the preterm birth rate in the U.S. was 10.4% in 2023, increasing demand for neonatal medical devices, including catheters. The regional market is further fortified by the presence of key market participants, such as BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) and Teleflex Incorporated. Europe held a significant share of the NICU catheters market owing to strict neonatal care policies and growing investment in healthcare infrastructure. The European Foundation for the Care of Newborn Infants (EFCNI) has undertaken various actions to enhance neonatal care throughout the continent. NICU innovation in countries like Germany, France, and the UK is being driven by better infection control with a focus on patient safety to improve outcomes in neonates.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth in the NICU catheters market due to rapid improvements in neonatal care facilities and rising healthcare investments. China, India and Japan are working hard on providing better maternity healthcare through government funded initiatives to lower the rate of infant mortality. The Indians governments National Health Mission (NHM) has implemented multiple policies to increase neonatal care services in rural parts of the country, thus propelling market growth.

Need Any Customization Research on NICU Catheters Market, Enquire Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4658

Recent Developments

In 2023, Teleflex Incorporated expanded its NICU product line by introducing innovative polyurethane-based PICCs, designed for enhanced flexibility and reduced thrombosis risk.

In January 2024, ICU Medical Inc. received FDA approval for its new neonatal central venous catheter, which integrates a micro-valve mechanism for improved flow control and reduced occlusion risk.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the NICU Catheters Market Report are

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD Nexiva Closed IV Catheter System, BD Insyte Autoguard IV Catheter)

Footprint Medical Incorporated (Footprint Medical Catheter Securement Device, Footprint Medical IV Catheter Stabilization Device)

Vigmed AB (Vigmed Safety Catheter, Vigmed VigiFlow Catheter)

NeoMedical Inc. (NeoMedical NeoCat Catheter, NeoMedical NeoAccess Catheter)

Smiths Medical (Portex Pediatric Catheters, Medex Catheter Products)

Advin Health Care (Advin PICC Catheters, Advin Peripheral Catheters)

ICU Medical Inc. (ICU Medical Dual-Lumen Catheter, ICU Medical CLAVE Connector)

Marian Medical Inc. (Marian Medical PICC Catheters, Marian Medical Pediatric IV Catheters)

Bactiguard AB (Bactiguard Infection Protection Catheters, Bactiguard Pediatric Catheters)

Cardinal Health Inc. (Cardinal Health PICC Catheters, Cardinal Health Peripheral IV Catheters)

Abbott (U.S) (Abbott Freestyle Libre Sensors, Abbott PICC Catheters)

Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S) (Boston Scientific Rhythmia Catheter, Boston Scientific EP Catheter)

Medtronic (Ireland) (Medtronic Swan-Ganz Catheter, Medtronic TLD Catheter)

Cook (U.S) (Cook Pediatric PICC Catheter, Cook Introducer Sheath)

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (U.S) (Ethicon Catheters, Mentor Catheters)

Smith & Nephew plc (Germany) (Smith & Nephew IV Catheters, Smith & Nephew Securement Devices)

Cardinal Health (U.S) (Cardinal Health PICC Catheters, Cardinal Health Peripheral IV Catheters)

Terumo Corporation (Japan) (Terumo Surflo IV Catheters, Terumo PICC Catheters)

Conavi Medical (U.S) (Conavi Medical Imaging Catheters, Conavi Medical Catheter Systems)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (U.S) (Edwards Lifesciences Central Venous Catheters, Edwards Lifesciences PICC Catheters)

NICU Catheters Market Key Segments

By Product

Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters (PICCs)

Central Venous Catheters (CVCs)

Umbilical Venous Catheters (UVCs)

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Buy the NICU Catheters Market Report Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4658

NICU Catheters Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 400 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 670 Million CAGR CAGR of 5.87% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Access Complete Report Details of NICU Catheters Market Analysis & Outlook: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/nicu-catheters-market-4658

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

About Us:

S&S Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.