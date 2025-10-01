2025 Biliary Tract Cancer Market With Impact Analysis of US Tariffs

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biliary Tract Cancer Market With Impact Analysis of US Tariffs (2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Biliary tract cancer is a relatively uncommon malignancy, accounting for approximately 3% of all gastrointestinal cancers worldwide. This translates to a significant number of cases when considering the global population. Countries in Southeast Asia, particularly those with high rates of parasitic infections like Clonorchis sinensis and Opisthorchis viverrini, have significantly higher rates of biliary tract cancer. These infections cause chronic inflammation of the bile ducts, which can increase the risk of cancer development. Other factors contributing to the higher incidence in this region include environmental pollutants, dietary habits, and genetic susceptibility.



This market has been witnessing gradual growth due to rising incidence rates, advancements in diagnostic technologies, and the development of targeted therapies. However, challenges persist due to the rarity of the disease, which limits the availability of large-scale clinical data and complicates drug development efforts.



The limited availability of effective treatments for biliary tract cancer, coupled with the low survival rates associated with the disease, has created a significant and urgent need for the development of innovative therapeutic approaches.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology



2. Analyst Recommendations

2.1 Develop Comprehensive Care Protocols

2.2 Improve Access to Treatments



3. Global Biliary Tract Cancer Market: Historic and Forecast



3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Biliary Tract Cancer Market

3.2 Global Prevalence of Gallbladder and biliary tract cancer, 2021

3.3 Global Incidence of Gallbladder and biliary tract cancer, 2021

3.4 Total Incident Cases of Biliary tract cancers in the 7 Major Markets 2020-2024

3.5 Global Biliary Tract Cancer Market: Dashboard

3.6 Global Biliary Tract Cancer Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2020-2030 (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7 Global Biliary Tract Cancer Market: Market Value Assessment

3.8 Assessment Degree of Impact of COVID-19 on Biliary Tract Cancer Market

3.9 Global Biliary Tract Cancer Market Segmentation: By Indication

3.9.1 Global Biliary Tract Cancer Market, By Indication Overview

3.9.2 Global Biliary Tract Cancer Market Attractiveness Index, By Indication

3.9.3 Global Biliary Tract Cancer Market Size, By Extrahepatic Bile Duct Cancer, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.9.4 Global Biliary Tract Cancer Market Size, By Intrahepatic Bile Duct Cancer, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.10 Global Biliary Tract Cancer Market Segmentation: By Therapeutics

3.10.1 Global Biliary Tract Cancer Market, By Therapeutics Overview

3.10.2 Global Biliary Tract Cancer Market Attractiveness Index, By Therapeutics

3.10.3 Global Biliary Tract Cancer Market Size, By Gemcitabine + Cisplatin, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.10.4 Global Biliary Tract Cancer Market Size, By Gemcitabine + Cisplatin + Other targeted therapies, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.10.5 Global Biliary Tract Cancer Market Size, By Gemcitabine, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.10.6 Global Biliary Tract Cancer Market Size, By Other targeted therapies, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.10.7 Global Biliary Tract Cancer Market Size, By Gemcitabine + Other chemotherapy combinations, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)



4. Biliary Tract Cancer Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot

Competitive Positioning

Companies' Product Positioning

Market Position Matrix

Market Share Analysis of Biliary Tract Cancer Market

Company Profiles

Johnson & Johnson

Sanofi

Novartis

Pfizer

Bayer AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Eli Lily & Co.

Bristol Myers Squibb

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

