ACC Report Finds In-house Counsel Population Nearly Doubled Since 2008, Growing at a Rate Far Exceeding Law Firm and Government Sectors

Washington, DC, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC), the premier global organization serving the professional and business interests of in-house counsel, today released new findings highlighting a dramatic and consistent rise in the number of in-house lawyers in the United States.

According to the report, which stems from the data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ annual Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics (OEWS) report, the in-house counsel population has nearly doubled since 2008—growing from 78,000 to 145,000 in 2024, an 87% increase. This growth outpaces the expansion of lawyers working in law firms (23%) and government roles (38%) over the same period.

“These findings affirm what our members have experienced first-hand: corporations are increasingly valuing the vital role in-house legal teams play in business operations and strategy, especially solving problems related to regulatory compliance, ethics, privacy and risk,” said Veta T. Richardson, ACC president and CEO. “As the in-house counsel sector grows, ACC will continue to provide the education, tools, and resources that empower corporate counsel to meet the complex challenges of today’s fast-evolving business environment.”

The findings reveal that after declines during the Great Recession and the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of in-house counsel has been especially sharp since 2021, suggesting that more attorneys are starting their careers in-house or moving away from traditional law firm and government positions. While concentrated in large states such as New York, California, and Texas, the overall growth levels vary — for example, smaller states like Wyoming (+150%) and Vermont (+90%) experienced dramatic percentage increases, showing the spread of in-house roles across the country.

The legal landscape is changing, and the growth of in-house counsel in both small and larger markets suggests that economic and demographic shifts are playing a key role in redistributing the in-house legal workforce. As companies increasingly rely on internal legal teams to manage risk, ensure compliance, and drive strategic decisions, the demand for skilled in-house counsel is expected to remain strong.

The full US In-house Counsel Population Statistics can be found here.

