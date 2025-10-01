2025 Gastric Cancer Market Analysis Report with Impacts of US Tariffs

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gastric Cancer Market With Impact Analysis of US Tariffs (2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Gastric cancer ranks as the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths globally, according to the World Health Organization. Annually, approximately 1 million new cases are diagnosed, and over 766,000 deaths occur worldwide. The prevalence and mortality rates of gastric cancer vary significantly across regions, with Eastern Asia experiencing the highest rates, followed by Eastern Europe and Central Asia. In contrast, North America, Western Europe, and Australasia report the lowest rates.



The aging population is a key risk factor for gastric cancer. As individuals age, the stomach lining becomes more vulnerable to changes that can lead to cancer. Additionally, older adults are more likely to suffer from chronic conditions such as atrophic gastritis, which causes the stomach lining to thin and become inflamed. The increasing elderly population in developed countries and rising life expectancy globally are significant drivers of the gastric cancer market.



Moreover, rising public awareness, advancements in diagnostics and treatments (including minimally invasive surgery and targeted therapies), and economic growth in some regions are further propelling market expansion.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology



2. Analyst Recommendations

2.1 Patient Education and Awareness Programs

2.2 Affordable Treatment Options



3. Global Gastric Cancer Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Gastric Cancer Market

3.2 Gastric Cancer: Fact Sheet

3.3 Five-year Gastric Cancer survival rates

3.4 Prevalence of Gastric Cancer

3.5 Incidence of Gastric Cancer

3.6 Global Gastric Cancer Market: Dashboard

3.7 Global Gastric Cancer Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2020-2030 (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.8 Global Gastric Cancer Market: Market Value Assessment

3.9 Assessment Degree of Impact of COVID-19 on Global Gastric Cancer Market

3.10 Global Gastric Cancer Market Segmentation: By Indication

3.10.1 Global Gastric Cancer Market, By Indication Overview

3.10.2 Global Gastric Cancer Market Attractiveness Index, By Indication

3.10.3 Global Gastric Cancer Market Size, By Gastric Cancer/Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer , By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.10.4 Global Gastric Cancer Market Size, By Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.11 Global Gastric Cancer Market Segmentation: By Therapy

3.11.1 Global Gastric Cancer Market, By Therapy Overview

3.11.2 Global Gastric Cancer Market Attractiveness Index, By Therapy

3.11.3 Global Gastric Cancer Market Size, By Immunotherapy, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.11.4 Global Gastric Cancer Market Size, By Chemotherapy, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.11.5 Global Gastric Cancer Market Size, By Radiation Therapy and Surgery, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.11.6 Global Gastric Cancer Market Size, By Target Therapies, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.12 Global Gastric Cancer Market Segmentation: By Drug Class

3.12.1 Global Gastric Cancer Market, By Drug Class Overview

3.12.2 Global Gastric Cancer Market Attractiveness Index, By Drug Class

3.12.3 Global Gastric Cancer Market Size, By PD-1/PD-L1 Inhibitors, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.12.4 Global Gastric Cancer Market Size, By HER2 Antagonists, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.12.5 Global Gastric Cancer Market Size, By VEGFR2 Antagonists, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.12.6 Global Gastric Cancer Market Size, By Other Drug Classes, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)



4. Gastric Cancer Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot



Companies Featured

Novartis

Pfizer

GSK plc.

Bayer AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Eli Lily & Co.

Celltrion Inc

Samsungbioepis Co,. Ltd

Bristol Myers Squibb

