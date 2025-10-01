Veterinary Excipients Market Outlook 2025–2032: Strong CAGR of 7.5% with USD 498.9 Million Valuation

Burlingame, CA, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global Veterinary Excipients Market is estimated to be valued at USD 300.7 Mn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 498.9 Mn in 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2025 to 2032. Rising pet ownership, coupled with the growing livestock population, is fueling the demand for improved treatment options for animals, thereby driving the adoption of animal healthcare products. This trend is anticipated to propel market growth throughout the forecast period.

Global Veterinary Excipients Market Key Takeaways

Parenteral formulations segment is expected to account for 34% of the global veterinary excipients market share in 2025.

North America, with an estimated share of 37.5% in 2025, is set to retain its market dominance during the forecast period.

Europe remains the second-leading market for veterinary excipients.

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a hotbed for veterinary excipients market companies during the forecast period.

Rising Pet Ownership Fueling Veterinary Excipients Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest veterinary excipients market analysis provides insights into key factors driving industry growth. Increasing pet ownership is one such primary growth factor.

Countries like the United States and the United Kingdom are experiencing high pet adoption rates. According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA) 2025 Industry Report, around 94 million U.S. households own a pet. This is expected to stimulate growth of the veterinary excipients market.

Pet owners are increasingly willing to spend more on their veterinary healthcare products like pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. As a result, demand for veterinary excipients (inactive ingredients used in these products) is estimated to increase significantly between 2025 and 2032.

Cost Constraints and Regulatory Hurdles Limiting Market Growth

The global veterinary excipients market outlook looks promising due to increasing pet adoption and growing demand for veterinary healthcare products. However, regulatory hurdles and cost constraints might limit market growth to some extent.

Veterinary excipients must meet strict rules like Good Laboratory Practices. These strict standards can slow down approvals, especially for new excipients or products for specific animals, limiting overall veterinary excipients market demand.

High raw material and production costs, along with strict regulations, raise the price of veterinary excipients. This makes veterinary medicines less affordable, thereby slowing down veterinary excipients market growth.

Rising Incidence of Animal Diseases Creating Growth Opportunities

The global prevalence of animal diseases is increasing significantly due to intensive livestock production as well as spread of zoonotic pathogens. This is likely to increase the demand for effective veterinary drugs and the excipients used in them during the forecast period.

Veterinary excipients are widely used in animal medicine formulations like tablets and injections. Thus, rising cases of animal diseases, coupled with growing demand for veterinary medicines, will create lucrative growth opportunities for veterinary excipient manufacturers.

Emerging Veterinary Excipients Market Trends

Growing pet humanization trend is boosting growth of the veterinary excipients market. Pet owners in the contemporary world treat their pets as family members, prompting them to invest more in pet healthcare and advanced drug formulations. This, in turn, is driving sales of veterinary excipients used in developing safe, effective, and palatable medications.

There is a rising demand for excipients derived from sources like plants. Pet owners increasingly prefer animal healthcare products with natural ingredients like green excipients. This shift towards natural and sustainable excipients is expected to support market expansion.

Innovations in veterinary drug delivery systems, such as nanoparticle-based formulations and co-processed excipients, are enhancing the efficacy and targeted delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients. These technological advancements are driving the demand for high-quality excipients.

Analyst’s View

“The global veterinary excipients industry is expected to expand steadily, owing to increasing pet ownership, rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases, escalating pet humanization trend, and innovation in drug delivery & formulations,” said a lead CMI analyst.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Veterinary Excipients Market

Event Description and Impact Rising Pet Ownership and Humanization Trends Description: Post-pandemic pet adoption is surging, especially in developed markets. Impact: Higher pet ownership drives demand for companion animal medications as well as associated excipients. Technological Advancements in Drug Delivery Systems Description: Nanotechnology is being integrated into veterinary formulations.

Nanotechnology is being integrated into veterinary formulations. Impact: Demand is growing for specialized nano-excipients for targeted drug delivery in companion animals. Environmental Sustainability and Green Chemistry Initiatives Description: The EU Green Deal is influencing pharmaceutical manufacturing. Impact: Stricter regulations are driving demand for bio-based as well as sustainable excipients.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in veterinary excipients market report include:

Croda Health Care

BASF SE

JRS Pharma

Azelis

Lipoid GmbH

U.K. Vet Chem

Gattefoss

Anzchem, Vantage

Synergy API





Key Developments

In March 2024, Azelis inked a new distribution agreement with Anhui Sunhere Pharmaceutical Excipients Co., Ltd in the DACH region.

In August 2023, Dômes Pharma Group acquired SentrX Animal Care, Inc., a U.S. company that makes products for animal eye care. This deal helps Dômes Pharma expand its global role in veterinary eye care and build a stronger presence in North America.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Veterinary Excipients Market, By Functionality: Fillers Binders Disintegrants Glidants Lubricants Bulking Agents Buffering Agents Tonicity Adjusting Agents Preservatives Antimicrobial Agents Antioxidants Others

Global Veterinary Excipients Market, By Formulation: Oral Formulation Topical Formulations Parenteral Formulations Other Formulations

Global Veterinary Excipients Market, By End User: Pharmaceutical Companies Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO)





