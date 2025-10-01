USOSM Enables Significant Growth for Partners

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ten oral and maxillofacial surgeons have joined U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) partner practices in six states – Texas, South Carolina, Virginia, California, Michigan and Minnesota.

“We serve as a catalyst for our surgeon partners, supporting them with the resources needed to enable significant, sustainable growth,” said USOSM CEO Doug Drew. “So far in 2025, our partner practices have added 20 highly trained, highly skilled surgeons, enabling our practices to continue growing and providing their patients with the highest levels of patient care.”

About the surgeons:

Deep Patel, DMD, has joined Northern Texas Facial & Oral Surgery in the DFW Metroplex. Dr. Patel earned his bachelor’s degree in dental surgery from Dharmsinh Desai University in Nadiad, India, and served as a general dentist in Ahmedabad, India, before continuing his education in the U.S. He earned his DMD from Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston and completed his oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) residency at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

He completed his OMS internships through Louisiana State University and Augusta University Dental College of Georgia. Dr. Patel has served for several years in the U.S. Army Reserves – first as a health care specialist and later as a dentist and oral surgeon.

A board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon, Justin Odette – DDS, FACOMS – has joined South Carolina’s Hilton Head Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery. Dr. Odette earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of the Incarnate Word and his DDS from UT Health Houston School of Dentistry. He completed his OMS residency at the Naval Medical Center San Diego.

Dr. Odette served for 12 years in the U.S. Navy, with significant contributions to the OMS specialty. During his service, Dr. Odette was instrumental in educating residents across the U.S. Army, Navy, and Air Force OMS programs, advancing surgical techniques and patient care.

Mary Katherine Spinella – DMD, MD – has joined Blue Ridge Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery in Fishersville and Lexington, Virginia. Dr. Spinella earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Pennsylvania and her DMD from the Harvard School of Dental Medicine. Afterward, she completed a six-year residency in OMS through UT Health San Antonio, where she also earned her MD and served as chief resident.

As part of her training, she completed an additional year in general surgery and received specialized instruction in anesthesia, trauma, intensive care and surgical oncology. Dr. Spinella maintains certifications in basic life support, advanced cardiac life support and pediatric advanced life support.

A board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon, Daniel Perez, DDS, has joined Southwest Virginia Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery in Roanoke, Virginia. Dr. Perez is a graduate of the University of Costa Rica. He served as a general dentist in the San Jose area for a few years before completing his residency at the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana Medical School in Columbia.

Dr. Perez completed an orthognathic and TMJ surgery fellowship at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, and upon completion, was recruited to join the OMS department at the UT Health San Antonio School of Dentistry. While there, he served as director of the OMS residency program and the outpatient OMS clinic. He also maintained a busy private practice focused on orthognathic and TMJ surgery.

Shahe Dishakjian, DDS, has joined the office of George A. Maranon, DDS, MD, in Encino, California. Dr. Dishakjian is a Los Angeles native, who earned his bachelor’s degree at UCLA and his dental degree at the UCLA School of Dentistry. Dr. Dishakjian completed his residency program at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, the main Level 1 trauma center in Washington D.C., before moving back to California to enter private practice.

Known to his patients simply as “Dr. D,” he is passionate about high-quality patient care. He practices a full scope of OMS using the latest treatments and technologies.

A board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon, Charles Clark, DDS, has joined Alamo Maxillofacial Surgical Associates in Texas. He will treat patients at the San Antonio office. Dr. Clark earned his bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University and his dental degree from Baylor College of Dentistry.

A Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserves, Dr. Clark also served on active duty in the U.S. Army for 12 years. He completed the Advanced Education in General Dentistry Program in Fort Benning and his OMS residency at Eisenhower Army Medical Center/Medical College of Georgia. Dr. Clark was selected for the Army’s specialty head and neck surgical team in Iraq, and after his deployment, was assigned as associate director for the OMS training program at Brooke Army Medical Center.

Brando B. Delgado – DDS, MD – has joined the Center for Oral & Facial Surgery in California and will treat patients at the San Diego and El Cajon offices. Dr. Delgado is a second-generation oral and maxillofacial surgeon, who earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington and his dental degree from the UCLA School of Dentistry.

Dr. Delgado earned his MD and completed his OMS residency through Oregon Health & Science University, where he also received his Certificate of Advanced Training in General Surgery. Dr. Delgado also maintains certifications in basic life support, advanced cardiac life support and advanced trauma life support.

Yemisi Thomas, DDS, has joined Fort Bend Oral Surgeons, which has two offices in the greater Houston area of Texas. Dr. Thomas provides a wide variety of OMS procedures and is focused on delivering the highest standards of patient care. Dr. Thomas earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of North Texas and her DDS from Howard University College of Dentistry. She completed her OMS specialty training at Howard University Hospital.

Dr. Thomas is actively involved with a number of professional organizations. She is a member of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, the American College of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, the American Association of Women Dentists, the American Dental Association and the American Dental Education Association.

Jorge Autran Martinez – DDS, MSD – has joined Specialized Surgeons and will treat patients at the Livonia and Howell, Michigan, offices. Dr. Martinez is board-certified by the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, and he earned his bachelor’s degree from the Universidad Justo Sierra in Mexico City. Dr. Martiniz earned his social service in dentistry and OMS from the Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social UMF 76 – State of Mexico. He completed his OMS internship at Mexico City’s Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social UMAE CMN La Raza Hospital.

Dr. Martinez served as chief OMS resident at the University of Puerto Rico – School of Dental Medicine in San Juan, where he earned his master’s in dentistry and OMS. In addition, he completed a head and neck oncology/microvascular and reconstructive surgery fellowship at the Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital in Warren, Michigan.

A board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon, Courtney Anderson, DDS, has joined Southeastern Minnesota Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery. She will treat patients at the Mankato and Rochester offices. Dr. Anderson earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota College of Biological Sciences in St. Paul and her dental degree from the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry in Minneapolis. She completed her residency training at Wilford Hall, Lackland Air Force Base.

Dr. Anderson served in the U.S. Air Force from 2002 until 2011, serving first as a dental officer and later as an oral and maxillofacial surgeon. She is a decorated officer, with a number of military service awards. She maintains certifications in basic life support, advanced cardiac life support and pediatric advanced life support.

About USOSM:

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM sets the standard for oral and maxillofacial surgery management. A management services organization spanning 31 states, USOSM has built a best-in-class network of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeon partners. USOSM provides operational, financial and administrative support services to fuel clinical excellence, innovation and wealth-creation. Visit: https://www.usosm.com.

Contact:

Robin Stevens

U.S. Oral Surgery Management

469-242-0475

robin.stevens@usosm.com