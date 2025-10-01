Office Libations Launches in New York City, Expands National Support for Tech-Enabled Corporate Food Programs

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Office Libations, a veteran-owned provider of workplace food and beverage programs, today announced its launch in the New York City metropolitan area. With operations already established around the country, the company brings a new model of transparent, data-driven food service to one of the most dynamic corporate hubs in the U.S.

"As a Navy veteran, I learned the importance of operational excellence, accountability, and a commitment to the people you lead," said Claude Burns, Founder & CEO of Office Libations. "We built Office Libations on those same principles—giving our clients the transparency and service quality they need to run food programs with military precision, while creating an experience employees actually value."

For most companies, food programs are a blind spot. While finance and operations leaders have data for nearly every other part of the business, food and beverage spend often lacks transparency. Office Libations solves this by delivering same-day reporting and insights helping clients understand usage, cost drivers, and program effectiveness in real time.

In contrast to vendors that lead with software but outsource service delivery, Office Libations owns the entire experience end-to-end, combining best-in-class operational know-how with proprietary technology. By keeping all services in-house and tightly integrated with its software stack, the company ensures higher consistency, faster responsiveness, and lower overall costs for clients compared to Third Party models.

The NYC expansion is part of Office Libations' strategic growth plan to support national clients across multiple markets. The company is simultaneously expanding in Boston as part of its Northeast corridor strategy, enabling enterprise customers to implement consistent, high-quality food programs across their office locations nationwide.



"In New York, where competition for talent is fierce, companies can't afford to treat food programs as an afterthought," Burns added. "We give HR and facilities teams the tools and service they need to run food programs with the same rigor and visibility as any other business unit."

Office Libations is establishing itself as the go-to partner for enterprise clients in New York, with operations scaling quickly to match growing demand.

Why Choose Office Libations for Corporate Food Services

Real-time transparency: Same-day reports give companies visibility into spend, waste, and consumption.

About Office Libations

Office Libations is a veteran-owned, tech-enabled corporate food services provider helping companies transform the workplace experience through pantry, beverage, catering, and micro-market programs. Founded in the San Francisco Bay Area and recognized three times on the INC 5000 list of fastest-growing companies, the company leverages proprietary software and in-house service delivery to provide transparency, consistency, and cost efficiency across multiple U.S. markets.

For more information, visit www.officelibations.com.

Media Contact: Claude Burns, CEO, Office Libations hello@officelibations.com