Empty Capsules (Gelatin, Non-gelatin) Market Global Forecast Report 2025-2030 | Profiles of Key Players - Lonza, ACG, Suheung, Roquette, Shanxi Guangsheng Medicinal Capsule

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Empty Capsules Market by Type (Gelatin, Non-gelatin), Raw Material (Porcine, Bovine, HPMC), Functionality (Immediate, Sustained, Delayed), Application (Antibiotic, Dietary, CVD), Size (00 Capsule), End User (Pharma, Nutraceutical) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global empty capsules market is anticipated to reach USD 4.19 billion by 2030, rising from an estimated USD 3.19 billion in 2025, marking a CAGR of 5.6% from 2025 to 2030.
This growth is driven by the increasing demand for nutraceuticals and personalized supplements, coupled with enhanced pharmaceutical R&D and innovations in capsule technology. A noted industry shift towards vegetarian and clean-label products, alongside sustainability-focused regulations, is further propelling market adoption. Emerging markets are expected to contribute significantly to future growth, thanks to localized production and the development of biodegradable capsules.
The porcine-derived capsules will continue to be the largest raw material segment in the gelatin capsules market, growing at the highest CAGR.
The gelatin empty capsules market is segmented by raw material into categories like porcine gelatin, which dominates due to its cost-effectiveness and availability. Known for excellent gelling properties, porcine gelatin is widely used in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors, accommodating various drug formulations including solid and controlled-release types.
Pharmaceutical industry segment reported the highest share of the end user segment in 2024.
Among end users, the pharmaceutical industry is the largest consumer of empty capsules, utilizing them for an array of medications including prescription and OTC drugs. Capsules offer advantages such as ease of swallowing, precise dosing, and the ability to encapsulate diverse drugs, making them a preferred choice for managing chronic diseases and more.
North America accounted for the largest global empty capsules market from 2025 to 2030.
North America, particularly the US and Canada, will remain the largest market supported by robust demand in pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, buttressed by advanced infrastructures and regulatory frameworks. Investments in technology have facilitated the production of high-quality capsules for various applications. The consumer trend towards dietary supplements spurred by preventive healthcare interests is a key growth driver.
The region benefits from a regulatory landscape that supports new drug delivery formats, including controlled-release and enteric-coated capsules. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific is poised for the fastest growth, driven by expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing, lower production costs, and beneficial government policies, with countries like China, India, and South Korea emerging as significant manufacturing hubs.
List of Key Companies Profiled in the Report
Notable players in the empty capsules sector include Lonza (Capsugel) (Switzerland), ACG (India), Suheung (South Korea), Roquette (Qualicaps) (France), Shanxi Guangsheng Medicinal Capsule Co., Ltd (China), and others. These companies are instrumental in driving innovations and market expansions.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
- Analysis of key market drivers including growth in nutraceuticals, pharmaceutical developments, and shifts towards vegetarian and sustainability-focused products.
- Insights into product development and market innovations in the empty capsules segment.
- Detailed market growth prospects across different regions.
- Comprehensive market diversification insights and investment opportunities.
- A thorough competitive assessment of market shares, company strategies, and product offerings.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|460
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value in 2025
|3.19 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value by 2030
|4.19 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Demand for Nutraceuticals and Personalized Supplements
- Growing Focus on Pharmaceutical Development and Increase in Clinical Trials
- Increased Demand for Functional and Modified-Release Capsules in Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical Industries
- Advancements in Capsule Delivery Technologies
- Shift Toward Vegetarian, Vegan, and Clean-Label Capsules
- Growing Preference for Self-Medication and OTC Drugs
Restraints
- Dietary Restrictions Associated with Gelatin Consumption
- Issues Related to Safety and Efficacy of Gelatin Capsules
- Competition from Alternative Drug Delivery Technologies
Opportunities
- Geographic Expansion and Localized Production in Emerging Economies
- Development of Biodegradable and Sustainable Capsules in Life Sciences Industry
Challenges
- Challenges Associated with Logistics and Storage of Empty Capsules
- Lack of Adequate Raw Material and Increased Supply Chain Dependence
Industry Trends
- AI-Integrated and Personalized Drug and Supplement Formulation and Dosing
- On-Demand Manufacturing Systems and Decentralized Capsule-based Formulations in Clinical Trials
- Integration of Smart Capsules and Ingestible Sensors in Clinical Research
Company Profiles
- Capsugel (Lonza)
- Acg
- Qualicaps (Roquette Freres)
- Suheung
- Healthcaps India
- Nectar Lifesciences Ltd.
- Sunil Healthcare Limited
- Natural Capsules Limited
- Qingdao Yiqing Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (Baotou Dongbao Bio-Tech Co. Ltd.)
- Comed Chemicals Limited
- Anhui Huangshan Capsule Co. Ltd.
- Fortcaps (Kumar Organic Products Limited)
- Shandong Healsee Capsule Ltd. (Shandong Head Group Co. Ltd.)
- Capscanada
- Farmacapsulas
- Shanxi Guangsheng Medicinal Capsule Co. Ltd.
- Erawat Pharma Limited
- Saviourcaps
- Shanxi JC Biological Technology Co.
- Roxlor
- Medisca Inc.
- Zhejiang Yuexi Capsule Co. Ltd.
- Shaoxing Kangke Capsule Co. Ltd.
- Zhejiang Huili Capsules Co. Ltd.
- Shaoxing Zhongya Capsule Co. Ltd.
- Shing Lih Fang Enterprise Co. Ltd.
- Lefancaps
- Chemcaps Limited
- Biocaps Enterprise
- Snail Pharma Industry
- Bright Pharma Caps
- Shree Pharma Caps
- Hexin Capsule Co. Ltd.
- Wuhan Carma Technology Co. Ltd.
- Aipak Pharma
