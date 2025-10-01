Empty Capsules (Gelatin, Non-gelatin) Market Global Forecast Report 2025-2030 | Profiles of Key Players - Lonza, ACG, Suheung, Roquette, Shanxi Guangsheng Medicinal Capsule

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Empty Capsules Market by Type (Gelatin, Non-gelatin), Raw Material (Porcine, Bovine, HPMC), Functionality (Immediate, Sustained, Delayed), Application (Antibiotic, Dietary, CVD), Size (00 Capsule), End User (Pharma, Nutraceutical) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global empty capsules market is anticipated to reach USD 4.19 billion by 2030, rising from an estimated USD 3.19 billion in 2025, marking a CAGR of 5.6% from 2025 to 2030.

This growth is driven by the increasing demand for nutraceuticals and personalized supplements, coupled with enhanced pharmaceutical R&D and innovations in capsule technology. A noted industry shift towards vegetarian and clean-label products, alongside sustainability-focused regulations, is further propelling market adoption. Emerging markets are expected to contribute significantly to future growth, thanks to localized production and the development of biodegradable capsules.

The porcine-derived capsules will continue to be the largest raw material segment in the gelatin capsules market, growing at the highest CAGR.

The gelatin empty capsules market is segmented by raw material into categories like porcine gelatin, which dominates due to its cost-effectiveness and availability. Known for excellent gelling properties, porcine gelatin is widely used in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors, accommodating various drug formulations including solid and controlled-release types.

Pharmaceutical industry segment reported the highest share of the end user segment in 2024.

Among end users, the pharmaceutical industry is the largest consumer of empty capsules, utilizing them for an array of medications including prescription and OTC drugs. Capsules offer advantages such as ease of swallowing, precise dosing, and the ability to encapsulate diverse drugs, making them a preferred choice for managing chronic diseases and more.

North America accounted for the largest global empty capsules market from 2025 to 2030.

North America, particularly the US and Canada, will remain the largest market supported by robust demand in pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, buttressed by advanced infrastructures and regulatory frameworks. Investments in technology have facilitated the production of high-quality capsules for various applications. The consumer trend towards dietary supplements spurred by preventive healthcare interests is a key growth driver.

The region benefits from a regulatory landscape that supports new drug delivery formats, including controlled-release and enteric-coated capsules. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific is poised for the fastest growth, driven by expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing, lower production costs, and beneficial government policies, with countries like China, India, and South Korea emerging as significant manufacturing hubs.

List of Key Companies Profiled in the Report

Notable players in the empty capsules sector include Lonza (Capsugel) (Switzerland), ACG (India), Suheung (South Korea), Roquette (Qualicaps) (France), Shanxi Guangsheng Medicinal Capsule Co., Ltd (China), and others. These companies are instrumental in driving innovations and market expansions.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key market drivers including growth in nutraceuticals, pharmaceutical developments, and shifts towards vegetarian and sustainability-focused products.

Insights into product development and market innovations in the empty capsules segment.

Detailed market growth prospects across different regions.

Comprehensive market diversification insights and investment opportunities.

A thorough competitive assessment of market shares, company strategies, and product offerings.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 460 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2025 3.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2030 4.19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Nutraceuticals and Personalized Supplements

Growing Focus on Pharmaceutical Development and Increase in Clinical Trials

Increased Demand for Functional and Modified-Release Capsules in Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical Industries

Advancements in Capsule Delivery Technologies

Shift Toward Vegetarian, Vegan, and Clean-Label Capsules

Growing Preference for Self-Medication and OTC Drugs

Restraints

Dietary Restrictions Associated with Gelatin Consumption

Issues Related to Safety and Efficacy of Gelatin Capsules

Competition from Alternative Drug Delivery Technologies

Opportunities

Geographic Expansion and Localized Production in Emerging Economies

Development of Biodegradable and Sustainable Capsules in Life Sciences Industry

Challenges

Challenges Associated with Logistics and Storage of Empty Capsules

Lack of Adequate Raw Material and Increased Supply Chain Dependence

Industry Trends

AI-Integrated and Personalized Drug and Supplement Formulation and Dosing

On-Demand Manufacturing Systems and Decentralized Capsule-based Formulations in Clinical Trials

Integration of Smart Capsules and Ingestible Sensors in Clinical Research

Company Profiles

Capsugel (Lonza)

Acg

Qualicaps (Roquette Freres)

Suheung

Healthcaps India

Nectar Lifesciences Ltd.

Sunil Healthcare Limited

Natural Capsules Limited

Qingdao Yiqing Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (Baotou Dongbao Bio-Tech Co. Ltd.)

Comed Chemicals Limited

Anhui Huangshan Capsule Co. Ltd.

Fortcaps (Kumar Organic Products Limited)

Shandong Healsee Capsule Ltd. (Shandong Head Group Co. Ltd.)

Capscanada

Farmacapsulas

Shanxi Guangsheng Medicinal Capsule Co. Ltd.

Erawat Pharma Limited

Saviourcaps

Shanxi JC Biological Technology Co.

Roxlor

Medisca Inc.

Zhejiang Yuexi Capsule Co. Ltd.

Shaoxing Kangke Capsule Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Huili Capsules Co. Ltd.

Shaoxing Zhongya Capsule Co. Ltd.

Shing Lih Fang Enterprise Co. Ltd.

Lefancaps

Chemcaps Limited

Biocaps Enterprise

Snail Pharma Industry

Bright Pharma Caps

Shree Pharma Caps

Hexin Capsule Co. Ltd.

Wuhan Carma Technology Co. Ltd.

Aipak Pharma

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xsh18x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment