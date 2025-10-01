Jen McFarland, Women Conquer Business CEO, Appears in Online Marketing Documentary

Portland, Oregon, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women Conquer Business, a leading boutique digital marketing consultancy, announces that CEO Jen McFarland was interviewed for the new documentary film, Click the Link Below.





Jen McFarland, CEO, Women Conquer Business

Click the Link Below follows a filmmaker's quest for financial freedom through online marketing, revealing the challenges and ethical dilemmas faced in the industry. McFarland was selected for the documentary after her critique of bro marketers and online sales funnels caught the director's attention, highlighting her commitment to transparency in digital marketing.

As the narrative unfolds, McFarland advocates for ethical marketing practices, cautioning against the emotional manipulation employed by some marketers.

"Many entrepreneurs are led to believe there's something inherently wrong with them when, in reality, they are simply receiving poor advice," McFarland states. Her insights provide a grounding perspective amidst the film's exploration of online marketing.

"Ethical marketing is not just a choice. It's a responsibility. We must guide entrepreneurs with integrity and transparency," says McFarland.

The documentary offers a unique look at the allure and pitfalls of online marketing. McFarland's interview highlights the importance of data-driven insights and ethical strategies in achieving genuine business growth.

Women Conquer Business continues to lead the way in helping professional service businesses find joy in marketing while strategizing for maximum impact. Through individual agency consulting and the Strategic Marketing Membership, the company empowers businesses to attract perfect-fit leads and achieve their goals.

Click the Link Below will be released October 17, 2025.

About Women Conquer Business



Women Conquer Business is a boutique digital marketing consultancy based in Portland, Oregon, led by Jen McFarland, specializing in helping professional service businesses achieve measurable growth through strategic, data-driven marketing. The company combines marketing strategy with actionable insights to help clients attract perfect-fit leads and achieve ambitious goals, from generating millions of additional web visitors to driving significant lead generation through search marketing. Women Conquer Business delivers results through personalized agency consulting engagements and the Strategic Marketing Membership, an online community-focused marketing program. For more information, visit womenconquerbiz.com.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.youtube.com/embed/IJXpQj6VPeU