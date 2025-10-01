Parenteral Packaging Market to Worth USD 20.12 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global parenteral packaging market reported a value of USD 13.39 billion in 2025, and according to estimates, it will reach USD 20.12 billion by 2034, as outlined in a study from Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The growth of the market is attributed to rising preference for prefilled syringes and advanced self-administration devices, driven by their patient convenience and decreased contamination risks. There is a remarkable push toward digital transformation, along with smart packaging solutions that utilize AI for quality control and sensors for real-time monitoring.

North America faces a remarkable burden of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes, which are usually treated with parenteral (injectable) medications, further increasing the need for appropriate packaging. The FDA (Food and Drug Administration) in the U.S. has a significant impact on drug safety and the integrity of packaging, underscoring the need for high-quality, innovative solutions that meet stringent standards for sterility and stability.

What is Parenteral Packaging Essential?

Parenteral packaging is significant as it ensures the sterility, safety, and stability of injectable medications, preventing numerous contaminations and protecting the drug's potency and also therapeutic effectiveness until it reaches the individuals. Parenteral drugs must remain sterile to prevent infections while administered directly into the body. Packaging acts as a main barrier against microbial contamination. Modern parenteral packaging, including prefilled syringes and ready-to-mix systems, aims to enhance ease of use and reduce medication errors, ultimately leading to improved patient outcomes.

What are the Latest Trends in the Parenteral Packaging Market?

Surge in Prefilled Syringes and Self-Administration Devices

Prefilled syringes eliminate the demand for manual preparation, reducing the risk of exposure to toxic products and even drug contamination from vials and ampoules. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases necessitates regular and even accurate medication delivery, making prefilled syringes a practical solution for individuals to handle their conditions at home. With more individuals receiving care at home, prefilled syringes provide a convenient and user-friendly alternative for self-administration, decreasing the burden on healthcare professionals.

Regulatory Emphasis on Quality, Safety, and Material Integrity

Regulatory agencies globally are tightening standards around container closure integrity, prevention of leachables/extractables, microbial safety, and validated supply of glass/polymer materials. This is prompting manufacturers to enhance their packaging design, testing, and material sourcing.

What Potentiates the Growth of the Parenteral Packaging Market?

Technological Advances

Technologies such as auto-injectors and cartridges offer a more user-friendly experience for home healthcare and chronic treatment, particularly with the rise of biologics and biosimilars. The incorporation of automated systems raises productivity, reduces expenses, and minimizes human error and even contamination risks during packaging. AI-driven systems are enhancing quality control via real-time defect detection, improving predictive maintenance, and handling the overall packaging supply chain.

Limitations & Challenges in the Parenteral Packaging Market

Regulatory Compliance

The main limitations and challenges in the market involve complex and costly regulatory compliance, the demand for material compatibility to prevent drug degradation, high production expenses, supply chain disruptions, the need for sustainable materials with added complexities, and even technological adoption barriers for advanced solutions such as smart packaging.

The use of advanced, high-quality materials, standard sterilization methods, and stringent quality control systems significantly increases production costs. Smaller pharmaceutical companies and those in emerging markets often face budgetary restrictions, making it challenging for them to adopt premium packaging formats.

More Insights of Towards Packaging:

Regional Analysis

Who is the Leader in the Parenteral Packaging Market?

North America led the parenteral packaging market in 2024 because of its robust healthcare infrastructure, high incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes, and the existence of major pharmaceutical firms and CDMOs. A high incidence of lifestyle-associated diseases, like cancer and diabetes, increases the need for parenteral treatments, thus boosting the market for specialized packaging. Regulatory bodies, such as the FDA, place a strong emphasis on drug safety and packaging integrity, encouraging the acceptance of high-quality packaging that meets stringent standards.

U.S. Market Trends

The U.S. parenteral packaging market is driven by the expanding pharmaceutical and even biologics sectors, leading to a need for innovative, safe, and sterile packaging solutions such as prefilled syringes and RTU (ready-to-use) vials. The growing need for temperature-sensitive biologics and vaccines necessitates advancements in cold chain packaging and logistics.

Canada Market Trends

Canada's parenteral packaging market is rising rapidly, boosted by an aging population, the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, and rising healthcare expenditures, which create a need for advanced, high-quality injectable drug delivery systems.

How is the Opportunistic Rise of Asia-Pacific in the Parenteral Packaging Market?

Asia-Pacific is experiencing rapid growth and holds significant opportunities, driven by increased healthcare spending, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, the expansion of the pharmaceutical industry, and government initiatives. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, and even cardiovascular conditions is a major driver, as these usually require injectable medications.

China Market Trends

China's parenteral packaging market is experiencing rapid expansion, driven by an increasing patient population, rising government investment in healthcare, and growing demand for injectables, including vaccines and treatments for chronic diseases.

India Market Trends

India's pharmaceutical sector is expanding rapidly, boosting the need or sophisticated packaging to protect injectable drugs. The rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as diabetes, cancer, and even cardiovascular diseases needs more injectable medications, which in turn drives the need for parenteral packaging.

Segment Outlook

Product Insights

The prefilled syringes segment dominated the parenteral packaging market in 2024. Prefilled syringes come with a more precise, pre-measured dose, reducing the risk of accidental overdosing that can occur with conventional vials and ampoules. The elimination of manual preparation decreases the risk of microbial contamination and makes the process safer for both patients and healthcare providers.

The increasing prevalence of chronic disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, and cancer drives the need for effective and convenient drug delivery methods. Technological advancements in packaging, which include the development of drug-compatible materials and smart packaging solutions, further support the expansion of the prefilled syringes segment.

The vials segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to the rising demand for injectable medications, vaccines, and complex biologics, which necessitate reliable and sterile packaging solutions such as vials. Vials are suitable for storing both liquid and even lyophilized (freeze-dried) drugs, providing flexibility for pharmaceutical producers. Regulatory bodies impact packaging integrity, product safety, and adherence to international pharmaceutical standards, which reinforces the adoption of advanced vial formats.

Material Insights

The plastic segment dominated the parenteral packaging market in 2024 due to its versatility, cost-effectiveness, durability, and even lightweight nature, which decreases shipping expenses. Plastic can be molded into a vast array of shapes and sizes, making it suitable for various parenteral packaging types, including vials, ampules, bags, and even prefilled syringes. Plastics provide effective protection against moisture, light, and oxygen, which is crucial for maintaining the stability and efficacy of parenteral products.

The glass segment is likely to expand at the fastest CAGR during the projection period. Glass effectively prevents atmospheric gases such as oxygen and carbon dioxide from entering the container, meanwhile, safeguarding the drug's stability and efficacy. Glass is a highly inert material, prevents any chemical reactions or interactions between the packaging and the highly sensitive drug formulation, which is vital for maintaining drug purity. The transparency of clear glass vials and bottles allows for visual inspection of the drug product, ensuring quality and detecting any impurities.

Packaging Format Insights

The small volume segment dominated the parenteral packaging market in 2024, as small volume packaging is crucial for delivering highly targeted therapies and personalized medicines, enabling accurate and controlled dosages to meet specific patient needs. Innovations such as prefilled syringes and cartridges enhance patient convenience, minimize the risk of dosage errors, and reduce the likelihood of needlestick injuries associated with traditional packaging.

The large volume segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market in the upcoming period. A significant rise in chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer, and even cardiovascular diseases necessitates long-term injectable treatments, raising the need for large volume parenteral (LVP) products and their packaging. Meanwhile, an aging population is more susceptible to chronic disorders and needs more intensive healthcare services and also medications, increasing the overall need for injectable drugs and their packaging.

Recent Breakthroughs in the Global Parenteral Packaging Market

In August 2025, SCHOTT expanded its Jambusar, Gujarat facility to include syringe and cartridge glass tubing production, strengthening its role in India’s pharma packaging sector and supporting the ‘Make in India’ initiative. This move positions SCHOTT as Asia’s largest producer of syringe and cartridge glass tubing.

In October 2024, SGD Pharma, a global manufacturer of pharmaceutical glass packaging solutions, announced plans to showcase an innovative range of products and services at CPHI Milan in Milan, Italy, from October 8 to 10. As part of its exhibition, the firm will introduce its siliconized molded glass vials. The firm’s siliconization process is an internal treatment that offers additional functionalities to a glass vial.

In October 2023, ZACROS showcased its MediTect flexible packaging at Booth 138 during the 2023 PDA Conference in Gothenburg, offering a glass-free alternative for sensitive parenteral drugs. Made from advanced PE/PP blends with non-interactive films, MediTect ensures glass-like stability and supports various sterilization methods with customizable closures and optional overwraps.



Top Parenteral Packaging Market Players

West Pharmaceutical Services

AMCOR PLC

AptarGroup, Inc.

Origin Pharma Packaging

Gerresheimer AG

Baxter

Berry Global

BD

Bharat Pharmaceuticals

SCHOTT AG

SGD Pharma

CSI Industries

Uflex Limited

Essel Propack

Huhtamaki India Ltd



Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Vials

Prefilled Syringes

Bags

Ampoules

Ready-to-Use System



By Material

Glass

Plastic

PVC

Polyolefin

By Packaging Format

Small Volume

Large Volume

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Malaysia Philippines

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



