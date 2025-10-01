AI Interior Design Market Projected to Hit USD 6.96 Billion by 2032, Driven by Widespread AI Adoption Across Industries | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AI Interior Design Market Size was worth USD 1.47 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 6.96 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 21.51% over 2025-2032.

The market for AI interior design is anticipated to be greatly influenced by the growing use of AI-powered tools including 3D visualization, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and machine learning algorithms. This enables homeowners, architects, and interior designers to create incredibly accurate and reasonably priced real-life designs. AI solutions reduce design errors and shorten project completion times by automating processes like furniture placement, space planning, and color synchronization. Additionally, AI platforms offer interactive virtual experiences that let customers see how the interior will look in the end, increasing customer happiness and engagement.





AI Interior Design Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1.47 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 6.96 Billion CAGR CAGR of 21.51% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By User Type (Homeowners, Real Estate Developers, Interior Designers, Architects, and Corporate Clients)

• By Design Style (Traditional, Modern, Contemporary, Minimalist, and Eclectic)

• By Technology Integration (3D Visualization Tools, Virtual Reality (VR) Solutions, Augmented Reality (AR) Applications, Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Software, and Machine Learning Algorithms)

• By Application (Residential Interior Design, Commercial Interior Design, Hospitality Interior Design, Event and Exhibition Design, and Retail Interior Design)

• By Pricing Strategy (Freemium Models, Subscription-Based Pricing, One-Time Purchase Options, Tiered Pricing Models, and Project-Based Pricing) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Segmentation Analysis:

By Design Type, Contemporary Design Held the Dominant Market Share in 2024

Contemporary design dominated the market in 2024 with around 35.14% share due to the strong appropriate style of home design among styles, followed closely by Modern, with its clean lines and simplicity that makes it broadly appealing and versatile for both residential and commercial projects. Minimalist design is growing the fastest at a CAGR of 22.52% due to rising consumer preference for functional, space-efficient, and clutter-free interiors.

By User Type, Interior Designers Segment Dominated the Market in 2024

Interior Designers led the market with approximately 40.10% share due to wide range of applications of AI-powered tools used by designers for client presentation, space planning, and design improvement. Real Estate Developers are the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 22.32%. The growth is driven by growing investments into urbanization and smart infrastructure because developers want to provide beautiful, economically feasible, and technology-infused buildings to lure buyers.

By Technology Integration, the Market was Led by the 3D Visualization Tools in 2024

3D Visualization Tools held the leading position in 2024 with roughly 35.04% share as they are the most common tools that are used by interior designers, architects and home owners. Augmented Reality (AR) Applications are the fastest-growing technology segment at a CAGR of 22.72% due to the use of smartphones or AR-enabled devices, where real-world spaces get embedded with virtual furniture, decor, and design elements.

By Application, Residential Interior Design Held the Largest Share in 2024

Residential Interior Design led the market in 2024 with approximately 40.12% share as both homeowners and interior designers have increasingly demanded personalized, efficient, and visually appealing design. Commercial Interior Design is the fastest-growing application at a CAGR of 22.56% as businesses, offices, co-working facilities, or cooperate spaces demand customization, space efficiency, beauty, and functionality.

By Pricing Strategy, the Market was Dominated by Subscription-Based Pricing Segment

Subscription-Based Pricing dominated in 2024 with around 40.14% share as it allows users to continuously access AI-powered design tools, updates and support. Project-Based Pricing is the fastest-growing strategy with a CAGR of 10.10% due to high adoption of AI tools as and when needed, especially for large-scale or specialized design tasks making this part segment a highly growing part.

North America is the Leading Region in the Market; Asia Pacific is Emerging as the Fastest Growing Region in the Market over 2025-2032

Due to the presence of major players, sophisticated technological infrastructure, and increased use of AI interior design tools, North America now holds a 45.06% market share for AI interior design tools. Due to the region's strong real estate market, high rates of urbanization, and rising disposable incomes, Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the quickest rate among regional markets for AI interior design.

Recent Developments:

In June 2025, RoomGPT introduced an enhanced AI-powered room redesign tool that allows users to upload a photo of their space and receive instant design transformations in various styles, making interior design more accessible to homeowners.

In June 2025, Coohom released a new AI Image Generator feature that enables users to create photorealistic 3D renderings of their interior designs, streamlining the design process for professionals and DIY enthusiasts alike.

