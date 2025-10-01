Micas Networks Achieves 4 Million Link Flap-Free Hours in Testing of Industry’s First 51.2T Co-Packaged Optics Switch

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micas Networks, a pioneer in open networking solutions, today announced a major milestone for its 51.2T Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) switch system, the industry’s first of its kind.

As AI, HPC, and hyperscale workloads push data centers to deliver ever-higher bandwidth with lower latency, CPO is emerging as the cornerstone of next-generation networking. Hyperscale operators are driving adoption, leveraging CPO to meet the massive performance demands of AI. Through multi-generation collaboration with Broadcom, Micas is helping to accelerate the industry’s shift from copper to photonics – unlocking the efficiency and throughput needed to fully harness AI’s potential.

Micas’ CPO switch went into volume production earlier this year, and was delivered to major hyperscalers and OEMs for trials. The results are in: During testing, Micas’ CPO switch achieved 4 million cumulative 400G equivalent port device hours of link flap-free operation.

Link flaps – the transient failure of pluggable optical links – are a critical measure of reliability in high-performance data centers. By integrating optical and electrical components within a single package, Micas’ CPO architecture shortens the electrical path, improving signal integrity, reducing latency, and removing many common sources of error. This design creates a more resilient and efficient platform for hyperscale AI and HPC networks.

“The expansion of CPO represents a tremendous market opportunity,” said Sameh Boujelbene, vice president, Data Center Switch and AI Networks Market Research at Dell’Oro Group. “Early test results indicate that CPO can deliver not only significant power savings but also reductions in link flapping, which could provide an even greater advantage for AI training workloads.

“Achieving 4 million flap-free link hours underscores the reliability of CPO and validates its role as the foundation for next-generation network infrastructure,” said Charlie Hou, VP of strategy for Micas Networks. “Our close partnership with Broadcom has been central to this success. As our key component supplier and long-term collaborator, Broadcom’s silicon innovation combined with Micas’ system expertise enables breakthrough performance and reliability. This trusted relationship ensures our customers benefit from the very best of both companies, and together we continue to set the pace for next-generation AI and hyperscale networking.”

The Micas CPO switch system features Broadcom’s 51.2T Bailly CPO switch device that includes their best-in-class Tomahawk® 5 switch chip directly coupled to and co-packaged with eight 6.4-Tbps Silicon Photonics Chiplets in Package (SCIP) optical engines. It delivers unprecedented bandwidth density, reduced power consumption, and streamlined thermal management – capabilities essential for scaling modern AI-driven data centers. Beyond reliability, Micas estimates that for a 30,528-GPU cluster, its CPO solution can save roughly 466 kW compared to DSP-based pluggables – translating into meaningful reductions in data center operating costs and carbon footprint.

The Micas team has developed and submitted five patent applications that capture key innovations in CPO system design and implementation. These patents span a wide range of technical areas, including fiber layout and protection, cooling solutions for optical and switching chips, device inspection methods, optimized assembly workflows, and system testing strategies. Together, these advances strengthen the performance, reliability, and scalability of Micas’ CPO platform.

For sales inquiries or to set up a live demonstration at Micas headquarters in San Jose, California, please contact Micas directly at CPO.Sales@micasnetworks.com. More information can be found by visiting www.micasnetworks.com/CPO. Additionally, the Micas team will be on hand and available to meet at ECOC in Copenhagen from September 28-October 2, in Eoptolink Technology’s Stand # C3421.

About Micas Networks

Micas Networks is a leading open networking company focused on accelerating data delivery. Catering to the needs of enterprise and cloud data centers as well as hyperscalers, the company’s full portfolio of open networking products includes off-the-shelf, commercial switches that support various operating systems, including SONiC.

Micas also forms strategic partnerships to co-develop customized networking switch solutions, leveraging R&D, engineering, and supply chain management expertise along with high-quality and capacity manufacturing capabilities.

With a customer-centric approach and strategic partnerships, Micas offers global support and onsite support services. The company is taking a leading role in shaping the open networking ecosystem and is based in San Jose, California. with offices and manufacturing facilities in Malaysia. For more information, visit www.micasnetworks.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/86797d81-6818-4809-b95d-1ab99984087d