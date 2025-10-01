Cambrionix Unveils World’s Fastest Enterprise USB Hub – Cutting Mobile Device Testing Time from Hours to Minutes

Cambridge, UK , Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Addressing the frustrations of mobile device testing and refurbishment Cambrionix today announced the general availability of the ThunderSync5-C16 PD, the world's fastest, most reliable, and intelligent multi-port USB hub, which features a technology first – built in one-click DFU mode and full remote management to transform high-volume mobile device processing and test workflows.





Cambrionix's ThunderSync5-C16 PD, the world's fastest, most reliable, and intelligent multi-port USB hub for mobile software QA, device testing and mobile device management.

Currently software and device testing or refurbishing of hundreds of mobile devices can take hours of repetitive work, due to the need for manual set up and the impact of test failures triggered by power or USB endpoint limitation issues. The ThunderSync5-C16 PD slashes test time by automating zero-touch test configurations and speeding data throughput by 7x, to give IT teams, software testers, educators, and refurbishers a return on investment within hours and valuable hours back each day.

Revolutionary Speed and Performance

The ThunderSync5-C16 PD is a breakthrough in USB hub technology, powered by Thunderbolt 5 technology. The hub guarantees a minimum of 1.25 Gbps and up to 5 Gbps per port, maximizing performance for high-speed device processing and testing applications.

Key performance advantages include:

● 7x faster data speeds than alternative USB hubs

● 8x faster charging capabilities compared to alternative USB hubs

● 25% faster data transfer than Cambrionix's ThunderSync3 range

● 96 devices processed simultaneously through daisy-chain configuration



Smart Device Management Capabilities

The ThunderSync5-C16 PD hub incorporates intelligent functionality designed for enterprise-grade device management through Cambrionix Connect Premium license:

● One-click multi-device DFU mode for Apple silicon Macs and iOS devices with USB-C ports

● Flexible Power Delivery Management - Choose the maximum power output per port (60W, 45W, 30W, 27W, 15W, 4.5W)

● Schedule port and target charge mode - Turn ports on/off at specific times, set % charge levels on devices

● Remote hub management through Cambrionix Connect software

● Custom device processing workflows via programmable ports

● API and CLI integration through Cambrionix Toolkit

● Multi-mounting options including desktop, surface, rack, and DIN configurations





Intelligent Power Management and Flexibility

The hub features advanced USB Power Delivery (PD) with a shared 285W power output, supporting flexible, configurable per-port, power profiles ranging from 4.5W to 60W. This intelligent power management system adapts to device requirements, optimising charging efficiency across diverse device portfolios to ensure test stability during heavy power demand and long-term viability of the device battery.



Industry-Leading Performance Benchmarks

Internal testing demonstrates the ThunderSync5-C16 PD's superior performance in real-world iOS device restoration scenarios:

● ThunderSync5-C16 PD: 96 devices per hour (up to 7x faster)

● Alternative Hub A: 15 devices per hour (3.5x slower)

● Alternative Hub B: 13 devices per hour (4x slower)

● Alternative Hub C: Over 1 hour to process 16 devices (7x slower)



Target Markets and Applications

The ThunderSync5-C16 PD addresses critical needs across multiple industry segments:



Mobile Device & Software Testing (SQA)

● App software QA laboratories requiring high-volume device testing

● Cloud device farms managing extensive device portfolios

● Professional test houses conducting comprehensive device validation

OS (operating system) & app releases/updates need rigorous testing on real devices prior to deployment to speed bug free new feature delivery. This process is currently bottlenecked by the time taken to erase and restore devices prior to testing, the manual configuration and moving of devices between workstations, devices running out of battery during heavy testing, device failure due to unnecessary charging, and the high failure rates of inferior USB hubs.



Mass Device Refurbishment

● Circular economy facilities processing returned devices

● Reverse logistics operations requiring reliable device restoration

● IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) companies managing device lifecycles

The millions of smart phones, tablets and laptops traded in or recycled every week need to be charged, erased, updated, configured and tested. Device processing speed is key to maximising profitability. Targeted controlled charging essential for minimising environmental impact. Automation, deep software integration and reliability are now key requirements.



Mass Device Deployment

● Educational institutions deploying device fleets

● Healthcare organizations managing hundreds of medical devices

● Retail, transport, and government sectors requiring volume device provisioning

Many organisations need to rapidly provision large fleets of smartphones, tablets and laptops. Erasing, updating and configuring devices for new starters, reorganisations, new software or specialist tasks. IT support teams in education teams need to refresh 1000’s of devices during holidays, hospital teams need to deliver 24/7 service with minimal down time. In retail and transportation in particular device charging zones must be robust, and reliable.



Complete Solution Package

Each ThunderSync5-C16 PD includes comprehensive support and software:

● Thunderbolt 5 host cable and 360W compact GaN power supply

● 3 years of Connect Premium software

● Lifetime Connect Standard software access

● Dedicated global support 24/7

● 3-year warranty coverage with remote firmware updates





Proven Reliability and Enterprise Support

“The ThunderSync5-C16PD is hands-down the most innovative solution we’ve ever produced”, said Cambrionix’s CEO, Andy Jones. “We’ve put together a comprehensive system combining the world’s fastest Thunderbolt 5-enabled data transfer speeds, intelligent Power Delivery and breakthroughs like ‘one-touch DFU’. We know that our customers love both the intelligence and reliability of Cambrionix’s tech – so the ThunderSync5-16PD ships with 3 years of Connect Premium software and 3 years extended warranty as standard. Our Thunderbolt products are deployed in the world's most demanding mobile device test environments. For our customers, increasing throughput is business critical, and the ThunderSync5-16PD is a lightning-fast, ultra-reliable, hyper-intelligent game-changer. The ROI is measured in hours vs years.”

Cambrionix, which recently won the 'Best Use of Technology' award at the 2025 Manufacturing Business Awards UK, brings over 15 years of experience serving enterprise customers worldwide. The company provides global 24/7 dedicated support, ensuring minimal downtime for mission-critical applications.



Availability and Specifications

The ThunderSync5-C16 PD is available worldwide through Cambrionix authorised partners and direct sales channels.



Technical Specifications:

● Ports: 16 USB-C downstream ports

● Upstream: Thunderbolt 5 connectivity

● Data Speed: 1.25-5 Gbps per port guaranteed

● Power Output: 285W shared, 4.5W-60W per port

● Daisy Chain: Up to 6 hubs (96 total ports)

● Mounting: Desktop, surface, rack, DIN rail compatible

● Certification: Full industry compliance with 3-5 year warranty

Cambrionix's ThunderSync5-C16 PD, available in rack mount or desktop configuration, is the world's fastest, most reliable, and intelligent multi-port USB hub for mobile software QA, device testing and mobile device management.



About Cambrionix

Cambrionix designs and manufactures industrial managed USB hubs and solutions to charge, connect and manage mobile devices. With over 15 years of experience, the company serves enterprise customers worldwide across software testing, device refurbishment, and mass deployment markets. Cambrionix is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with global support operations.

For more information about the ThunderSync5-C16 PD, visit www.cambrionix.com or contact:



Media:

Allan Edwards, Binary PR

tel: +44 (0)7956 58080

email: allan@binarypr.co.uk





Emma Price, Director of Marketing & Communications, Cambrionix

tel: +44 (0)7815 549032

email: emma.price@cambrionix.com



Sales: sales@cambrionix.com





Thunderbolt and the Thunderbolt logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.







