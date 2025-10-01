AI Reshaping Hiring and Talent Management Priorities

Washington, DC, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As artificial intelligence continues to transform the workforce, employers are beginning to place greater emphasis on soft skills, according to research released today by Seramount, a talent services firm that partners with more than half of the Fortune 100.

While hiring managers continue to seek candidates who have AI skills and the ability to integrate AI into daily tasks, talent leaders say the competitive edge for applicants is moving toward uniquely human skills, such as decision-making and interpersonal communication, skills that AI can’t replace. As one chief human resource officer shared: “We keep calling them soft skills like they’re nice to have. They’re critical.”

“We are entering a period of rapid workforce disruption, where certain skill sets may decline in value—and will continue to do so over time,” said Joe Infantino, Senior Director, Seramount. “By developing leadership, collaboration, and problem-solving skills, in addition to technological know-how, individuals can set themselves apart in an increasingly difficult job market.”

Seramount’s “2025 State of the Workforce” report also examines broader forces shaping workers’ expectations and preferences and highlights opportunities for employers to skillfully balance business imperatives with a compelling employee experience.

Some of the report’s findings include these:

Hybrid and remote work remain the norm. Employees continue to expect flexible work arrangements, and they are willing to trade compensation for flexibility.

Employee mental health challenges continue to be a critical business issue with direct implications for productivity, costs, and turnover. One-third (32 percent) of employees experience moderate to high levels of burnout.

Societal shifts are changing how and when employees consider switching jobs. Workers who delay life milestones, such as marriage and children, report feeling less tied down to their current positions, while the gig economy offers employees short-term job opportunities with more flexibility and freedom.

“Employers that double down on hybrid and remote work options, support for mental health, and hiring for human strengths like complex problem-solving and cross-functional communication will have the edge in the AI era,” continued Infantino. “Similarly, employees who master both soft skills and new technological advances will dominate the workforce of tomorrow.”

Methodology

Across 2025, Seramount’s Human Resources Executive Board interviewed 100 chief human resource officers, representing companies of different sizes and every sector of the economy. Seramount researchers spoke with each CHRO for an hour, asking about the business-critical challenges and opportunities they expect to focus on in the year ahead, as well as the promising strategies and solutions they have implemented so far. The research team also conducted an extensive literature review. Informed by CHROs themselves, the research distills best practices and evidence-based guidance on the issues CHROs care about most.

