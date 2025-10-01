IntusCare Announces Major Implementation Milestone for CareHub EMR, Achieving Successful Go-Lives Across Diverse PACE Programs

Providence, Rhode Island, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntusCare, a technology leader in the Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) market and developer of CareHub, an Electronic Medical Record (EMR) built for the PACE value-based care model, today announced a major milestone: 14 successful program go-lives. The most recent, Palm Beach PACE, went live today, bringing CareHub to an organization that serves more than 900 participants.

This achievement demonstrates that the value CareHub EMR consistently delivers for PACE programs of all sizes and complexities through streamlined, compliant care delivery workflows and improved financial performance. “Scaling to 14 successful go-lives in just 6 months is an exciting achievement for the team that proves CareHub is a reliable, ready solution for the entire PACE community,” said Robbie Felton, Chief Executive Officer at IntusCare. “This reflects the strength of our repeatable implementation process and our ability to partner with diverse programs for a smooth, confident transition. We’re showing that moving to a modern EMR is not only achievable, but essential for delivering compliant, participant-centered care in today’s regulatory landscape.”

CareHub replaces outdated systems and manual workarounds with purpose-built tools for practice and care management. The implementation time from start to go-live has averaged 128 days (just over four months) over the course of the first 14 program launches.

Programs that have launched CareHub have seen the benefits of the client‑first implementation model, which pairs each program with a dedicated team to guide discovery, data migration, training, and go‑live support. By focusing on tailored workflows, hands-on training, and ongoing adoption, this approach reduces disruption, eases the change management burden, and ensures programs can quickly realize the value of a modern, reliable EMR.

Here’s what PACE leaders are saying about their experience with IntusCare and CareHub:

“The thought of transitioning to a new EMR is daunting in even the best of situations and we could not have been more impressed with the support and collaboration from the IntusCare team. Every twist and turn, the IntusCare team was there to provide the guidance and insight to our team. From the Super User training, providing support and ‘office hours’ for our End User trainings, and preparing for Go Live week, they have been by our side, step by step. The IntusCare team understands the dynamics of the PACE participant, and the complexities of the regulatory requirements and documentation needs of the PACE organization. This knowledge provides the best outcome for the EMR, our team, and our participants.” — Jessica Ellis, Executive Director at Palm Beach PACE “This wasn’t just a rollout, it was a joint effort to reimagine how our teams work and collaborate. What excites us most about CareHub is that it’s built for PACE, with PACE. From the start, it’s been thoughtfully designed around the unique needs of our model. We’re confident it will help us operate more efficiently and stay better connected across teams.” Joan Kwiatkowski, MSW, Chief Executive Officer at PACE-RI “The IntusCare team worked closely with us to understand our workflows, regulatory requirements, and day-to-day operations. Having dedicated experts on-site at each location, and available remotely, made our CareHub go-live week organized, manageable, and ultimately successful. Their hands-on support gave our staff the confidence to embrace the new system and start realizing value from day one.” — Santiana VanMaldeghem, Chief Nursing Officer, Rocky Mountain PACE

Looking ahead, IntusCare is focused on implementing CareHub with at least a dozen more PACE programs by the end of the year while also continuing to expand CareHub’s capabilities as a unified, scalable, and future-ready platform.

To maintain the quality and integrity of each implementation, IntusCare limits the number of go-lives it undertakes at any one time. As a result, the implementation schedule is already booking well into 2026, underscoring both the demand for and the confidence in CareHub.

About IntusCare

IntusCare is the only end-to-end ecosystem built specifically to help PACE programs deliver exceptional care, strengthen financial performance, and stay compliant. IntusCare replaces outdated technology and manual workaround with purpose-built tools for care coordination, risk adjustment, population health, and utilization management. IntusCare empowers teams to take control of their operations and improve outcomes for dual-eligible seniors – some of the most socially vulnerable and clinically complex individuals in the U.S. healthcare system. Visit our website to learn more intuscare.com.