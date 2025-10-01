Programme for the buy back of own shares of AB Artea bankas approved

On 1 October 2025, the Management Board of AB Artea bankas (hereinafter referred to as the "Bank"), implementing the decision of the Bank's Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 31 March 2025 regarding the acquisition of the Bank's own shares, decided to approve a share acquisition programme for the Bank (ISIN LT0000102253).

The shares will be purchased by the Bank by placing orders on the Nasdaq Vilnius regulated market under the following terms and schedule:

The maximum purchase price per share shall not exceed the higher of: the last independent trading price, or the highest independent bid price for a particular transaction on Nasdaq Vilnius, where the shares are purchased.

Share purchase begins on 6 October 2025.

Share purchase ends on 24 October 2025 (including).

Purchase schedule: up to 78,000 shares per trading day on the regulated market (in compliance with the safe harbour requirements set out in Regulation on market abuse, the Bank limits its daily share repurchases to no more than 25 percent of the average daily trading volume, calculated over the month preceding the month of the Bank’s announcement of the programme’s approval).

The maximum number of shares to be acquired during the program is 1,170,000 units.

"After receiving the approval from the ECB and adopting the necessary decisions, we are launching a share buyback program, which will continue for the next three weeks. We have chosen to buy back our shares on the regulated market, as this method also increases the liquidity of the shares on the stock exchange," says Tomas Varenbergas, CFO. The bank will publish information on transactions completed in the previous calendar week on the first working day of each calendar week.

This share buy-back program will be carried out in compliance with the safe harbour requirements set out in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse, as well as Articles 2 to 4 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052, which supplements Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 with regulatory technical standards on conditions applicable to repurchase programs and stabilization measures, and in accordance with other applicable legal provisions.

On 23 September 2025, the Bank received permission from the European Central Bank (ECB) to buy back up to 4,500,000 of its own shares.

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Chief Financial Officer

tomas.varenbergas@artea.lt , +370 610 44447