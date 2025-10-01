Real World Evidence Solutions Research and Forecast Report 2025-2030: Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets and Increased Focus on End-To-End Rwe Services, & Personalized and Precision Medicine

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Real World Evidence Solutions Market by Component (Datasets (Claims, Clinical, Pharmacy, Genomics), Application (Drug/Device Development (Cancer, Cardio, Neuro), Reimbursement), End User (Pharma, Medtech, Payers, Provider), Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global real world evidence solutions market is projected to reach USD 10.83 billion by 2030 from USD 5.42 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 14.8%

The market's growth is fueled by the transition to value-based care and the increasing incidence of chronic diseases. Real world evidence (RWE) can potentially reduce both costs and time in the drug development process. This has resulted in the growing adoption of RWE solutions across pharmaceutical & medical device companies.







By component, the data sets segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on component, the real world evidence solution market is segmented into services, data sets, and integrated data sets. The data sets segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. With the growing digitization of healthcare and increasing acceptance of real world data by regulators such as the FDA and EMA; the demand for high-quality, curated datasets, such as EHRs, claims, and registry data, has surged. These datasets power analytics, AI models, and health economics studies, making them critical assets for pharma, biotech, and healthcare companies. Additionally, their recurring revenue potential through licensing further drives their dominance in the RWE landscape.



By application, the post-market surveillance segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



By application, the real world evidence solutions market is segmented into drug development & approvals, medical device development & approvals, post-market surveillance, market access & reimbursement decision-making, clinical & regulatory decision-making, and other applications. The post-market surveillance segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing regulatory focus on long-term safety and the efficacy of drugs & medical devices after market approval drives the high growth rate of this segment. Regulatory agencies such as the US FDA, the EMA, and the PMDA in Japan have emphasized monitoring real-world outcomes to identify adverse events, track product performance, and support risk management plans.



By end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The RWE solutions market is segmented by end users into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, MedTech companies, healthcare payers, healthcare providers, and other end users. The pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The key factors contributing to market growth include adopting RWE solutions to decrease the costs & time for drug development, as RWE data provides clinical insights on the development of new drugs & medical devices. The high growth in the pharmaceutical industry is also an additional factor, fueling the adoption of real world solutions.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The RWE solutions market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this region is attributed to the rising initiatives towards adopting RWE by pharmaceutical & medical device companies. This rapid expansion is driven by the high volume of clinical trials undertaken by emerging economies such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, along with evolving regulatory frameworks that are beginning to accept RWE for drug approvals and post-market surveillance.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 377 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2025 5.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2030 10.83 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.8% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Geriatric Population and Subsequent Increase in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Shift from Volume-based Care to Value-based Care

Potential of Real World Evidence in Reducing Drug Development Costs and Expediting Drug Development Process

Increased R&D Spending for Development of New Pharmaceutical Products and Medical Devices

Support from Regulatory Bodies for Use of Real World Evidence Solutions

Restraints

Reluctance of Medical Practitioners and Researchers to Rely on Real World Studies

Data Quality and Standardization Issues

Opportunities

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

Increased Focus on End-To-End Rwe Services

Increased Focus on Personalized and Precision Medicine

Market Access, Health Technology Assessment (Hta), and Reimbursement

Challenges

Lack of Universally Accepted Methodology Standards and Data Processing Infrastructure

Shortage of Skilled Professionals

Industry Trends

Emerging Role of Wearable Devices

Social Media-Sourced Rwe

Rising Use of Rwd and Rwe Across Pharmaceutical Industry

Rwe Analytics Approach: Internal vs. Outsourced

Incorporation of Artificial Intelligence into Rwd Management

Case Study Analysis

Designing and Building Rwe Dashboards and Leveraging Ehr and Claims Data

Integrating Specialty Pharmacy and Patient Hub Data with Rwd Data to Investigate into Non-Adherence Factors

Simplifying Data Analytics with Rwe Platform

Real World Evidence Solutions Market: Business Models

Platform-As-A-Service (PaaS) Model

Data Provider Model

Consulting and Services Model

Collaborative Research Model

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Use of AI and ML

Blockchain Technology

Adjacent Technologies

Predictive Analytics

Visualization Dashboard Software

Complementary Technologies

Electronic Health Records (Ehrs)

Clinical Trial Management System

Company Profiles

Iqvia

Merative

Optum, Inc.

Icon PLC

Syneos Health

Parexel International (Ma) Corporation

Flatiron Health

Fortrea

Oracle

Elevance Health

Sas Institute Inc.

Aetion, Inc.

Trinetx, LLC

Trinity

Medidata

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Cegedim Health Data

Verantos

Medpace

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Healthverity, Inc.

Om1

Open Health

Tempus

Quantzig

