NASP Statement on White House Drug Pricing Announcement to Bring Most-Favored-Nation Pricing to American Patients

Washington, DC, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) recognizes the urgent need to address prescription drug affordability and applauds the Administration’s efforts to reduce costs for patients. The announced plan for TrumpRx.gov, a new government program intended to work with manufacturers to offer discounted drug prices, seeks to improve medication affordability. NASP looks forward to clarity on which drugs will be included and how the program will ensure patients continue to receive the critical guidance and clinical support provided by their pharmacy.

Specialty pharmacies play a vital role in caring for patients with complex, rare, and life-threatening conditions. This includes reviewing complete medication profiles, monitoring for allergies and interactions, and managing the unique requirements of advanced therapies. Through comprehensive medication management, adherence support, patient education, and 24/7 counseling, specialty pharmacies help patients safely and effectively benefit from the therapies they rely on.

“While the Administration works to address high drug costs, it is equally important to recognize the essential services delivered by accredited specialty pharmacies,” said Sheila Arquette, RPh, NASP President and CEO. “These services improve outcomes, prevent avoidable hospitalizations, and generate cost savings for the U.S. healthcare system. Any solution to reduce specialty drug costs must protect patient access to the clinical expertise and care coordination that specialty pharmacies uniquely provide. Excluding these services risks undermining patient safety, diminishing the value of innovative therapies, and increasing overall healthcare costs.”

NASP also appreciates the Administration’s focus on anticompetitive practices of some pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), highlighted in recent Executive Orders and statements. We urge swift action to curb practices that prevent specialty pharmacies from participating in Medicare Part D networks, which limits patient choice. NASP calls on the Administration to advance meaningful PBM reforms, through executive action or in collaboration with Congress.

NASP represents all specialty pharmacy industry stakeholders. Specialty pharmacies serve communities of patients who have complex health conditions like cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, hemophilia, organ transplantation and rare diseases. Specialty pharmacies are accredited by an independent, third party nationally recognized accreditation organization ensuring consistent quality of extensive drug management and clinical patient care services.