E-bike Market Global Forecast to 2032 with Giant Manufacturing, Yamaha, Accell, Yadea , and Pedego Leading

The e-bike market is projected to grow from USD 54.1 billion in 2025 to USD 87.2 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.0%. The market witnessed strong growth between 2019 and 2021 due to increased environmental awareness and demand for alternative mobility during the pandemic. However, 2023 saw a decline in sales across some regions, particularly Europe, due to economic slowdowns and inventory corrections.

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the e-bike market and the sub-segments. The report discusses ups and downs in e-bike sales, allowing component suppliers to plan their strategies. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report will also help stakeholders understand the market pulse and provide information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. It will help in understanding the drive unit supplier market share, e-bike display system market share by key suppliers, and OEM analysis.

Recovery began in 2024, led by Asia Oceania and North America, where supportive regulations and improved infrastructure fueled adoption. Class-I e-bikes continued to dominate, but Class-III models were gaining traction, especially in North America, due to their higher speed capabilities. The demand for e-MTBs and cargo e-bikes is rising rapidly, driven by off-road applications and urban last-mile delivery needs. Enhanced battery technology, rider assist features, and shifting commuter preferences are expected to support long-term market expansion.

The key players in the e-bike market are Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Yamaha Motor Company (Japan), Accell Group NV (Netherlands), Yadea Group Holdings, Ltd. (China), and Pedego (US). Major companies' key strategies to maintain their position in the global e-bike market are strong global networking, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and technological advancements.

More than 70 NM motor-powered e-bikes are projected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period.

High motor torque is a defining feature in the evolving e-bike landscape, particularly for off-road, mountain biking, and cargo applications. E-bikes with more than 70 NM torque offer robust performance for demanding terrains and heavy-duty tasks, with gear-assisted systems reaching torque outputs of 800-1,000 Nm in extreme off-road conditions. This power is essential in urban logistics for cargo e-bikes handling loads of up to 200 kg, where stability and efficiency are critical for last-mile delivery. Europe remains the largest market for high-torque e-bikes, supported by urban logistics growth and premium recreational use.

Advancements in mid-drive motors, like Bosch's Performance Line CX offering up to 85 Nm with gear amplification, have enabled efficient power delivery while maintaining handling and battery performance. Additionally, brands such as Ariel Rider and Juiced Bikes are pushing torque thresholds further with 85-110 Nm models, signaling an industry shift toward power-centric solutions. However, this trend is mainly concentrated in North America and Europe, where infrastructure and consumer spending can support the USD 3,000+ price range. Regulatory constraints, such as 25-32 km/h speed limits in many regions, continue to restrict mainstream adoption, making high-torque e-bikes a specialized but growing segment in the global market.

City/urban bikes are projected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.

City or urban e-bikes have quickly gained attention and popularity due to their ease of use, comfort, and practicality for daily city life. As urbanization increases, the demand for e-bikes and other eco-friendly forms of transport is also expected to grow. The main factor driving the growth of city/urban e-bikes is their low electricity consumption, and they are easy to maintain, making them economical. City/urban e-bikes are priced between USD 1,000 and USD 3,000, and they are more suitable for city homeowners for short-distance commutes. Most urban e-bikes are equipped with 250W to 500W hub or mid-drive motors, providing efficient performance across flat urban terrain. Battery capacities generally range between 360Wh and 500Wh, delivering practical ranges of 40-80 km per charge, sufficient for daily commutes.

Asia Oceania is the region with the most significant city/urban e-bike sales in terms of value in 2025. Cities with traffic congestion are shifting towards micro-mobility services, and most city/urban bikes are used for micro-mobility, like Hellobike (China), Anywheel (Singapore), and Coo Rides (India). Prominent players who manufacture city/urban e-bikes are Giant Manufacturing Ltd. (Taiwan), Yadea Group Holdings Ltd. (China), Emotorad (India), and Trek Bicycle Corporation (US). Examples of city/urban e-bikes include Rad Power Bikes RadCity 5 Plus, Tenways CGO600 Pro, Giant Escape+ E+ 3, Trek Verve+, and Specialized Turbo Vado 4.0.

Europe is estimated to be the second-largest e-bike market in 2025 due to the rising demand for e-bikes.

E-bike sales in Europe declined in 2023 and 2024 due to several macroeconomic and geopolitical factors, including the Russia-Ukraine war, global economic slowdown, inflation, high inventory levels, and reduced consumer spending. Germany, the region's largest market, saw a decline from 2.1 million units in 2023 to 2.05 million in 2024, a ~2.4% drop, as buyers opted to maintain existing bikes rather than purchase new ones. However, governments across Europe are actively promoting e-bike adoption through subsidies, infrastructure upgrades, and green mobility programs. For example, buyers can claim up to 25% of an e-bike's purchase price, with a rebate cap of USD 1,100. Additionally, infrastructure development such as dedicated lanes, charging stations, and compact standardized charging connectors showcased at Eurobike 2022 is reinforcing the market foundation for a rebound.

In 2024, e-bike sales in countries like Germany, Austria, and Belgium surpassed traditional bicycles, with Germany's e-bikes accounting for ~53% of total bike sales. The rise of e-cargo bikes for last-mile delivery, particularly in the UK, also reflects a growing commercial application, supporting the market's long-term growth.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 536 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value in 2025 54.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2032 87.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global



