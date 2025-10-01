Royalton Hotels & Resorts Announces a New Suite Tier: Royalton Suites & Villas

ST. MICHAEL, Barbados, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalton Hotels & Resorts has announced the launch of Royalton Suites & Villas, a new tier in its Diamond Club™ suite categories designed to deliver an elevated approach to all-inclusive hospitality. Officially debuting on November 1, 2025, this tier highlights suites and villas that are celebrated for their exceptional scale, expansive layouts, and unmatched square footage in the all-inclusive market. Perfect for families, groups of friends, or couples seeking a grander way to experience luxury, Royalton Suites & Villas redefines the sense of space in Caribbean hospitality.

From the celebrated Overwater Bungalows to the spacious Chairman and Presidential Suites, and the one-of-a-kind CHIC Mansion, these accommodations are distinguished first and foremost by their size. Multi-room villas with sprawling living areas, suites that feel like private residences, and sanctuaries set directly over the sea give travelers the freedom to spread out, connect, and celebrate life on a larger scale. Paired with elevated inclusions and bespoke services, these spaces deliver both comfort and sophistication without precedent in the all-inclusive segment.

“Royalton Suites & Villas represents the next evolution of our vision to surprise and delight guests who are looking for more than a suite stay,” said Jurgen Stutz, Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing & Distribution, Royalton Hotels & Resorts. “We are fortunate to offer some of the most spacious, modern and exclusive accommodations in the Caribbean. This launch allows us to highlight their scale and potential, pairing them with elevated service and personalized touches that will set a new benchmark in the all-inclusive market.”

Guests booking these accommodations will also enjoy an enriched version of the Diamond Club™ category, with select inclusions designed to complement the grandeur of the space. Depending on the suite, enhancements may feature signature cocktails prepared in-suite by a mixologist, branded champagne on arrival, daily à la carte breakfast in the privacy of the suite, or refined turndown moments with hand-crafted mignardises. Heightened butler attention and curated amenities round out the experience, ensuring every stay feels indulgent and personal. Positioned above Diamond Club™ and the brand’s signature Rooms and Suites, this new tier finally reflects the breadth and magnitude of Royalton Hotels & Resorts’ most exceptional accommodations.

Royalton Suites & Villas will be introduced in two phases. Guests staying from November 1, 2025, will enjoy the upgraded experience for Overwater Bungalows & Villas, while those staying from March 1st, 2026, will have access to the enhanced offering in the Chairman Suites, Presidential Suites, and the CHIC Mansion.

The introduction of Royalton Suites & Villas builds on the recent success of Royalton Hotels & Resorts’ enhancements to Diamond Club™ and Star Class™ categories, a milestone that raised expectations across the industry and has since been embraced by travelers, driving remarkable demand throughout the portfolio. This new tier is expected to further strengthen that demand by giving travelers new reasons to book stays in the brand’s most exclusive accommodations.

With properties across seven of the Caribbean’s most desirable destinations, Royalton Hotels & Resorts continues to set the pace in the all-inclusive sector through its commitment to innovation, a strong service culture, and the creation of unforgettable guest experiences.

For more information, visit www.royaltonresorts.com

About Royalton Hotels & Resorts

Royalton Hotels & Resorts is a leading all-inclusive hospitality company with a curated portfolio of 24 resorts across seven of the Caribbean’s most sought-after destinations, each offering a distinct and immersive signature experience. Its eight brands include the award-winning All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family, known for elevated comfort and thoughtful service through signature features like All-In Connectivity™ and DreamBed™. Royalton Hideaway delivers an upscale adults-only escape designed around Togetherness, with exclusive dining and modern accommodations. Royalton Vessence Resorts introduces The Art of Vacation through a wellness-forward approach to all-inclusive travel, centered on balance and mindful connection. Royalton CHIC Resorts invites guests to Party Your Way with vibrant, adults-only getaways full of style and spontaneity, while Mystique by Royalton offers Miles from Ordinary boutique retreats that celebrate natural beauty, local culture, and laid-back sophistication. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril presents a unique Au Naturel experience for guests 21 and over, with secluded beachfront luxury.

The portfolio also includes Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts by Royalton, where guests can Vacation Like A Star™ in entertainment-infused settings surrounded by iconic memorabilia, and Planet Hollywood Adult Scene by Royalton, where guests can Dodge the Paparazzi in glam, adults-only escapes defined by privacy and exclusivity.

To learn more about Royalton Hotels & Resorts, please visit www.royalton.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/937989ff-0b2a-4735-99c8-821cd5d302a8