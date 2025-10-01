AGNT Hub Launches X Mini Apps and Opens the Next Chapter for Native Web3 on X

WARSAW, Poland, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGNT Hub , the team building a native Web3 execution layer inside X (formerly Twitter), announced the introduction of X Mini Apps – lightweight in-feed applications that turn crypto attention into repeatable onchain engagement and mark the next step for Web3 activity inside X.

The Rise of X Mini Apps and Why This Matters

Mini apps have proven that lightweight, in-feed interfaces can hold attention far better than traditional mobile apps. In 2024 the format reached over 500 million users with more than 75 000 live apps and retention rates about five times higher than classic mobile apps. Telegram alone captured 21.5 % of all crypto users at its peak.

Now X is set to take the concept further. The platform hosts the main crypto audience without any “mini-app wave”, with 41.7 % of active crypto users in 2024 – almost double Telegram’s peak. And about 361 million monthly active crypto users projected for 2025.

AGNT Hub now gives teams a direct way to launch those mini apps without hiring a full engineering squad. Through our product, protocols can design and deploy in-feed apps with low-code tools, plug them straight into the existing crypto conversation, and start running campaigns the moment attention appears.

For builders it means something even bigger: retention by default. Every mini app lives where the market’s attention already moves. Every tap, reward or onchain step happens inside the same feed, so campaigns don’t leak and user habits compound naturally.

With the largest crypto audience already on X, this isn’t just another copy of Telegram’s experiment – it’s the place where mini apps can finally scale into a true Web3 economy, turning daily market chatter into repeatable onchain engagement.

Mini Apps Can’t Scale Without an Ecosystem

On their own, X Mini Apps are only half the equation. A lightweight interface can capture attention and retention for a moment, but without a backbone that brings everything together into one Web3 layer, the activity soon stalls. Users drift when there’s no built-in way to move from signal to transaction. Builders struggle when every mini app has to reinvent infrastructure just to stay live.

And without that deeper layer, the format risks replaying Telegram’s arc – a burst of adoption followed by flat growth once the novelty wears off.

AGNT Hub provides that layer with four connected products:

– AGNT Connect anchors the loop with in-feed analytics, a built-in wallet and onchain execution directly inside X.

– AGNT Mobile keeps that same flow live on any device so activity doesn’t stop when users leave the desk.

– X App Studio gives protocols the low-code tools to launch their own mini apps and keep engagement compounding without heavy engineering.

– Neo3 Bank & Cards extend the cycle into real-world payments.

These components of AGNT Hub turn X Mini Apps from a passing trend into a durable Web3 economy, proving the model can create lasting value.

About AGNT Hub

AGNT Hub is building the native Web3 execution layer inside X (formerly Twitter), designed to merge real-time crypto conversation with onchain action and real retention.

The project is a BNB Chain MVB10 member and is accelerated by BNB Chain, CoinMarketCap and YZI Labs (formerly Binance Labs), highlighting both its industry backing and its long-term commitment to scaling the X Mini App economy.

