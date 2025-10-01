INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Spirit Aviation Holdings, Inc. (FLYY) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm 

ATLANTA, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Spirit Aviation Holdings, Inc. (“Spirit” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FLYY). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information regarding Spirit’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) Spirit was at substantial risk of being unable to meet certain of its debt and other financial obligations; (ii) Spirit was also at substantial risk of being forced to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection within a mere matter of months; (iii) accordingly, Defendants had overstated enhancements to Spirit’s financial condition, liquidity, and overall business and operations, while simultaneously downplaying the negative impacts of adverse market conditions on the same; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

