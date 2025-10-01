Bosch Unites its Building Technologies Brands

Climatec and Paladin Technologies evolve into a singular North American organization operating under the unified name Bosch Building Technologies

Organizations structured to enable even more innovative, scalable and tailored solutions for customers, combining global capabilities with local expertise

Phoenix, United States / Vancouver, Canada / Bloomington, United States, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Starting January 1, 2026, Bosch will unify its global building technologies integrator operations under the unified name, Bosch Building Technologies. The transformation will include Climatec and Paladin Technologies in North America, combining their branch networks under the Bosch brand to reshape building technology solutions as a product-agnostic systems integrator. With a wide-ranging portfolio of integrated, digital, and cross-domain solutions, the organization is positioned to expand in the areas of Building Automation, Security, Fire Life Safety, and Energy Solutions.

Climatec and Paladin Technologies have built strong reputations while operating independently across the United States and Canada. As Bosch Building Technologies, the organization will offer the full range of solutions and services from both Climatec and Paladin Technologies to customers. Local expertise, trusted relationships, and the ability to adapt quickly to the evolving localized needs of customers remain vital to the brand’s identity. The newly aligned organization will operate underneath the long-standing reputation and global resources of the Bosch brand and a strong commitment to its people, customers, technology partners, and communities.

“The value of each of our existing brands were built upon trust, one customer and one project at a time, and reinforced thousands of times by each employee in their daily interactions with our customers and technology partners,” says Frank Meyer, Member of the Bosch Board of Management and responsible for the Energy and Building Technology business sector. “By uniting the strengths of the established brands with Bosch, we are building on a shared foundation. This strong basis enables us to pursue our growth strategy with consistency and to create lasting value for our customers.”

As customer needs and technology continue to evolve, the transformation to a unified brand reflects Bosch’s ongoing growth and ability to adapt. The organization will remain focused on developing its people, strengthening strategic partnerships, and maintaining its entrepreneurial spirit as a customer-centric systems integrator delivering integrated and digital solutions.

“We will continue our journey to build the leading product-agnostic systems integrator, with the best team and vendor portfolio. I’m excited about the career opportunities this will bring our associates and the expansion of services for our customers,” adds Thomas Quante, President and CEO of Bosch Building Technologies.

As part of this evolution, Climatec’s Energy business will continue to operate under the Climatec name as a sub-brand within Bosch Building Technologies. The team and service model remain unchanged, and the business will continue to play a central role in Bosch’s long-term strategy, benefiting from increased collaboration and access to shared resources. Remaining Climatec business units, along with all Paladin Technologies operations, will transition to fully operate under the Bosch brand.

“It’s a great honor to have joined the Bosch Building Technologies team at this pivotal time in its evolution,” says Rich Cillessen, who has been serving as the North American Regional President of Bosch Building Technologies since June 1, 2025. “I’ve watched with great admiration as Bosch expanded its systems integration business in North America and I’m excited to be a part of this entrepreneurial team.”

Bosch, a leading global innovation leader, currently employs more than 3,000 professionals in its Building Technologies business in North America.

Press images are available on the Bosch Media Service at https://us.bosch-press.com.

About Bosch Building Technologies: The Building Technologies division is a globally leading provider of comprehensive technology solutions for building security, safety, energy efficiency, and building automation, as well as a manufacturer of fire alarm systems. The division offers solutions that enable customers to benefit from enhanced protection, comfort, and operational efficiency – ensuring people’s security and safety, safeguarding assets, and improving the performance of buildings and infrastructure. Its offering ranges from initial consultation and professional installation to comprehensive service and ongoing support.





Additional information is available online at https://www.boschbuildingtechnologies.com .

About Bosch

Having established a presence in North America in 1906, today the Bosch Group employs more than 41,000 associates in more than 100 locations in the North American region (as of Dec. 31, 2024). In 2024, Bosch generated consolidated sales of $17.3 billion in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. For more information visit www.bosch.us, www.bosch.mx and www.bosch.ca.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 418,000 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2024). The company generated sales of 90.3 billion euros ($97.7 billion USD) in 2024. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. With its business activities, the company aims to use technology to help shape universal trends such as automation, electrification, digitalization, connectivity, and an orientation to sustainability. In this context, Bosch’s broad diversification across regions and industries strengthens its innovativeness and robustness. Bosch uses its proven expertise in sensor technology, software, and services to offer customers cross-domain solutions from a single source. It also applies its expertise in connectivity and artificial intelligence in order to develop and manufacture user-friendly, sustainable products. With technology that is “Invented for life,” Bosch wants to help improve quality of life and conserve natural resources. The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 490 subsidiary and regional companies in over 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch’s global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. Bosch’s innovative strength is key to the company’s further development. At 136 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 87,000 associates in research and development. The company was set up in Stuttgart in 1886 by Robert Bosch (1861–1942) as “Workshop for Precision Mechanics and Electrical Engineering.” The special ownership structure of Robert Bosch GmbH guarantees the entrepreneurial freedom of the Bosch Group, making it possible for the company to plan over the long term and to undertake significant upfront investments in the safeguarding of its future. Ninety-four percent of the share capital of Robert Bosch GmbH is held by Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, a limited liability company with a charitable purpose. The remaining shares are held by Robert Bosch GmbH and by a company owned by the Bosch family. The majority of voting rights are held by Robert Bosch Industrietreuhand KG. It is entrusted with the task of safeguarding the company’s long-term existence and in particular its financial independence – in line with the mission handed down in the will of the company’s founder, Robert Bosch.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com, www.bosch-press.com.

Exchange rate: 1 EUR = 1.0823

Attachment