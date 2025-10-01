MasterCraft’s 2026 Lineup Debuts All-New X24 – Offering More Power, Unrivaled Precision, and a Commanding Presence

From Perfect Waves to Endless Possibilities, MasterCraft’s 2026 Lineup Offers Class-Leading Performance, Unmatched Craftsmanship, and Proven Reliability

2026 Lineup Introduces Convenient Smart Features, New Stern Thruster, Intuitive Software, and an All-New Audio System – MasterCraft SoundStage

New X24 Features a Sophisticated New Profile, Reengineered Hull, Expanded Cockpit, Smarter Storage, Enhanced Audio, and All-New Standard Z9 Power Tower With Powered Functionality

VONORE, Tenn., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Company , a MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MCFT) subsidiary and the world's best-selling towboat brand, today announced its 2026 model year lineup and an all-new, completely redesigned X24. Built for unforgettable moments, the 2026 MasterCraft lineup offers class-leading performance, unmatched craftsmanship, and proven reliability.

“For nearly 60 years, MasterCraft has led the industry – pioneering performance, driving innovation, and creating lifelong memories,” said Krista Schipner, MasterCraft’s Vice President of Marketing. “Today, we’re excited to raise the bar with the industry’s most diverse lineup. From fresh new colors to intuitive technology and performance upgrades, every detail in every MasterCraft model is thoughtfully crafted to deliver experiences that turn every day on the water into an unforgettable memory.”

With a diverse lineup, including NXT, XT, X, and XStar, and an intuitive design center that offers endless personalization, MasterCraft delivers a range of models to suit every boater’s needs and lifestyle – all without sacrificing performance. From NXT to XStar, each MasterCraft is handcrafted with relentless precision and rigorously tested to ensure every detail elevates the experience, allowing boaters to focus on friends, family, and making memories.









New 2026 Highlights

MasterCraft’s 2026 lineup builds upon its legacy of innovation with features that introduce new technology, enhanced functionality, and add stylish design across every model.

SoundStage Audio Powered by Meridian

MasterCraft debuts a completely reimagined audio experience, delivering a more rich sound, refined acoustics, and concert-level clarity. Custom-tuned for each model to maximize clarity, directionality, and depth – immersive audio is now a hallmark of every MasterCraft boat.



Keyless Digital Ignition

A new touchscreen-enabled start/stop sequence modernizes the helm, adds enhanced security with “Sleep” and “Away” modes, and eliminates the need for a traditional key.



New Stern Thruster

Developed in partnership with Ilmor, the all-new stern thruster is standard on XStar and available as an upgrade on X and XT models. The new stern thruster offers easy maneuverability, eliminates the need for an additional battery, and delivers seamless integration with telematics for visibility and diagnostics.



Enhanced Lighting

All 2026 MasterCraft models now feature enhanced courtesy lighting with expanded zones. NXT gains full RGB lighting standard, while XT models add new storage-area LEDs for improved visibility and aesthetic.



Functional Upgrades

Thoughtful touches include an optional valuables drawer on XT models, upgraded onboard battery charger ports, higher-output alternators (6.2L & 6.2L SC engines), updated volume knobs, and new rear entry “Raccoon Door” access on mooring covers.



Cosmetic Refreshes

New gel and flake colors are now available to the entire fleet (Sierra Dune, Solstice, Granite Flake, Sapphire Blue Flake, Viridian Flake, and Golden Hour Flake) plus new vinyl and flooring options keep the lineup modern and customizable. Updated tower color options for Z6 and Z8 towers, plus new white M80 speaker cans expand personalization even further.

2026 X24

The completely redesigned X24 headlines MasterCraft’s 2026 lineup, marking the first full refresh of this renowned model in nearly a decade. Every detail was reengineered to enhance power, precision, and presence.

Reengineered Hull

Built from the hull up, the X24’s redesigned running surface refines wake and wave performance for all skill levels while delivering improved handling and efficiency.



Expanded Cockpit & Smarter Storage

Increased cockpit space and reimagined storage solutions make it easier than ever to bring friends, family, and gear along without compromise. The X24 features all-new transom storage that is equipped to hold up to two boards per side with a removable and modular board bag storage system.



SoundStage Audio Powered by Meridian

Standard on X24, the new MasterCraft SoundStage system transforms the on-water experience with immersive, high-fidelity sound throughout the boat. The X24 also has an optional transom audio system, MAAX (MasterCraft Aft Audio Experience) that takes the audio for surfers to the next level.

All-New Standard Z9 Power Tower

A striking new design that balances strength with style, offering powered functionality as standard equipment, integrated lighting, and multiple finishes. A heritage or premium bimini can be selected to further customize the Z9 tower.



Modernized Profile

With a bold new silhouette and refined interior lines, the X24 commands attention both on the water and at the dock.









MasterCraft is driven by a mission to deliver industry-leading quality, uncompromising comfort, and precision craftsmanship in every model. From hull to helm, each boat is engineered with meticulous attention to detail, ensuring durability and performance that exceed industry-standards. Designed with the driver, rider, and passenger in mind, MasterCraft prioritizes on-water comfort through innovative seating, intuitive controls, and superior ride characteristics. Above all, the brand is renowned for its unmatched wave and wake performance, consistently pushing the boundaries to provide the perfect pull for wakeboarders, wakesurfers, and skiers alike—setting the standard for excellence on the water.

The 2026 MasterCraft lineup is now available at all MasterCraft dealerships globally. For more information, visit www.MasterCraft.com and follow along on Instagram , YouTube , X , and Facebook .

About MasterCraft:

MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than five decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the company’s goal remains the same - to continue building the world’s best ski, wakeboard, wake surf, and luxury performance powerboats.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.:

Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its three brands, MasterCraft, Crest, and Balise. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, please visit Investors.MasterCraft.com , www.MasterCraft.com , www.CrestPontoonBoats.com , and www.BalisePontoonBoats.com

