BendPak Launches Lift for a Cure™ Campaign to Support Breast Cancer Research

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BendPak Inc. introduces Lift for a Cure™, a campaign to support breast cancer research. Throughout October, as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, BendPak is offering an exclusive line of limited-edition bright pink car lifts. For each pink lift sold, 10 percent of the product price will be donated to METAvivor™ Research and Support, Inc. The goal is to raise $50,000 to help find a cure for metastatic breast cancer.

“Lift for a Cure honors my sister, Carolyn, and her daughter, Jennifer. We lost Jennifer to breast cancer in 2022,” explains Ginger Henthorn, BendPak principal. “These pink lifts do more than raise vehicles. They raise awareness and funding for vital metastatic breast cancer research to help people like Jennifer live longer.”

BendPak chose METAvivor because the charity focuses on funding research to improve the longevity and quality of life of people living with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer — cancer that has spread from the original tumor to other parts of the body. According to the charity, metastatic breast cancer kills 115 people in the U.S. every day.

Four of BendPak’s most popular ALI Certified lift models are available in the pink Lift for a Cure livery while supplies last:

BendPak 10AP and 10APX extended-height 10,000-lb. capacity two-post lifts

BendPak HD-9 and HD-9XW extra-tall 9,000-lb. capacity four-post lifts

New QuickJack 6000TL and 6000TLX extended-frame 6,000-lb. capacity portable car lifts

New QuickJack 8000TL and 8000TLX extended-frame 8,0000-lb. capacity portable car lifts

“These are the same lifts we build every day, finished in a color that carries meaning,” Henthorn says.

To order a pink lift or campaign T-shirt, donate to METAvivor, and learn more about Lift for a Cure, visit bendpak.com/cure. The company will report a running total of donations on the page and will announce the final amount raised in November.

About BendPak

Established in 1965, BendPak Inc. is an American-owned global manufacturer of vehicle service equipment and specialty consumer products sold under the trademarked brands BendPak®, Ranger®, Autostacker®, QuickJack®, Cool Boss®, GrandPrix®, JackPak®, MaxJax®, and Ergochair™. Its collective range of products includes car lifts, parking lifts, EV battery lifts, pipe benders, air compressors, tire changers, wheel balancers, wheel aligners, brake lathes, evaporative air coolers, rolling work seats, and other equipment. Visit bendpak.com for more information or call 800-253-2363.

