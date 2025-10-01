OneCause Launches Integration with DAFpay by Chariot, Unlocking Access to Billions in Donor-Advised Funds

Indianapolis, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneCause, a leading provider of event and online fundraising solutions, announced its integration with DAFpay by Chariot®, offering nonprofits a seamless way to accept Donor-Advised Fund (DAF) contributions directly through its Online Fundraising solutions.

With over $250 billion sitting in DAF accounts across the United States, this partnership opens the door for OneCause customers to access one of the fastest-growing charitable giving options.

Through this integration, DAFpay becomes part of a seamless online fundraising experience, providing donors the choice to give via credit cards, ACH, Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, Venmo, or their Donor-Advised Fund — all in a single, intuitive donation flow. Donors can initiate a grant in just three clicks — without ever leaving the donation form — creating familiar, fast, and secure giving that captures more support for nonprofits across year-round campaigns.

“DAFs are an incredible but underutilized source of charitable dollars,” said Steve Johns, chief executive officer of OneCause. “Integrating DAFpay into OneCause Online Fundraising reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and meeting donors where they are. By simplifying the DAF giving process, we’re helping nonprofits tap into a powerful funding source that’s been historically difficult to access, while giving donors a seamless, secure way to make an impact.”

For nonprofits, the benefits go beyond convenience. Research shows that DAF donors are among the most engaged and high-value supporters. According to Chariot’s 2025 DAF Fundraising Report, DAF donors give ten times more than credit card donors, donate six times as often, and show a 15% higher retention rate.

With DAFpay, organizations can:

Raise More . Identify and convert more donations from high-value DAF donors.

. Identify and convert more donations from high-value DAF donors. Streamline Processes . Gain full visibility into each DAF grant with integrated tracking and reporting.

. Gain full visibility into each DAF grant with integrated tracking and reporting. Strengthen Engagement. Immediately acknowledge and steward DAF supporters for deeper relationships.

“We’re excited to partner with OneCause to bring DAFpay to thousands of their nonprofit customers,” said Salomon Serfati, chief executive officer of Chariot. “Together, we’re making it simple for donors to give from their DAFs — unlocking billions in charitable dollars and moving them more quickly into the hands of nonprofits doing critical work.”

The DAFpay integration is now available for nonprofits using OneCause Online Fundraising pages, Text2Give®, and embeddable donation forms through the OneCause Fundraising Platform. To learn more about OneCause and the DAFpay integration, download the DAFpay handout or request a demo.

About OneCause

OneCause is driving the future of fundraising with easy-to-use digital fundraising solutions that help nonprofits improve the giving experience and raise more money. OneCause builds technology that optimizes everyday generosity, making it easier for nonprofit organizations to fundraise and for nonprofit supporters to give. Since 2008, OneCause has helped over 14,000 nonprofits in the United States and Canada raise more than $8 billion for their missions. OneCause is committed to driving innovation in the charitable sector, bringing together nonprofit professionals across the world for the annual Raise Conference to exchange ideas that further fundraising. For more information, visit www.onecause.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Chariot

Chariot is a leading Donor-Advised Fund (DAF) solutions provider committed to optimizing the donation process for the $250 billion currently sitting in DAFs, providing a better experience for both nonprofits and donors. Chariot’s premier solution is DAFpay, a 3-click DAF donation option that makes giving from a DAF directly on a nonprofit's website fast and easy. With DAFpay, nonprofits can connect with and retain more DAF donors while saving valuable time spent on tracking and processing gifts.