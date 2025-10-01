Cuzen Matcha releases Organic Hojicha Leaf and Hojicha Starter Kit, available September 29

San Mateo, Calif., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Cuzen Matcha, operated by World Matcha Inc. (San Mateo, CA; Tokyo, Japan), launched the Organic Hojicha Leaf and the Hojicha Starter Kit. The Kit is a first-of-its-kind way to grind and whisk roasted hojicha using the award-winning Cuzen Matcha Maker.

For the first time, tea lovers can use the same countertop machine to prepare both matcha and hojicha, unlocking a new dimension of Japanese tea culture at home or in cafés.

One machine, endless possibilities

The Cuzen Matcha system has already transformed how people experience matcha, delivering freshly-ground matcha with the push of a button. With more than 10,000 household machines sold worldwide and the recent introduction of the Cuzen Matcha Pro for cafés, offices, and restaurants, the company continues to expand the ways freshly-ground matcha can fit into daily life.

Now, with the Organic Hojicha Leaf and a simple swap to a dedicated Ceramic Mill Unit, the same machine prepares authentic freshly-ground hojicha. Morning matcha for clarity and focus, then soothing hojicha in the afternoon or evening: The choice is yours.

Flavor, aroma and balance

Hojicha, a roasted Japanese green tea, is beloved for its warm, nutty aroma and smooth taste. Cuzen Matcha’s Organic Hojicha Leaf is crafted by roasting organic Japanese tencha, the same premium raw material used for matcha. The result: a naturally sweet, roasted tea that pairs beautifully with desserts. Each cup contains less than half the caffeine that coffee does, making it ideal after meals or for a relaxing afternoon break.

Product lineup

Hojicha Starter Kit (Currently available)

Organic Hojicha Leaf (20g)

Hojicha grinding unit (1)

Mill Unit Case, custom-made by Kato Seisakusho (1)

Limited launch discount: 30% off the $70 retail price (through Oct 31, 2025)

Organic Hojicha Leaf (Available Nov. 1, 2025)

20g (approx. 20 servings) — $20

60g (3×20g) — $52

Simple recipes, elevated moments

Iced Hojicha Latte: Refreshing with milk and ice

Hot Hojicha Latte: Comforting, mellow sweetness

Hojicha Affogato: A grown-up twist with vanilla ice cream

Designed with craftsmanship in mind

The Mill Unit Case used to store the Ceramic Mill Unit is crafted in partnership with Kato Seisakusho, a 120-year-old Japanese tea canister maker. With a custom-size container designed to be airtight, it preserves leaf freshness and reflects Cuzen’s dedication to blending tradition with innovation.

Learn more here: https://cuzenmatcha.com/products/hojicha-starter-kit

About World Matcha Inc.

Founded in 2019, World Matcha Inc. is reimagining how the world experiences Japanese tea. Its flagship product, the Cuzen Matcha Maker, has received numerous design and innovation awards, including TIME Best Inventions 2020, Good Design Award 2021, and the Cool Japan Award 2024 (Cabinet Office of Japan).



Headquarters: San Mateo, CA, USA & Meguro, Tokyo, Japan

Website: https://cuzenmatcha.com

Attachments