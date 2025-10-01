AI Complaint Management Market Trends and Forecasts Report 2025-2033, with Benchmarking Profiles of Salesforce, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Zendesk, Freshworks, Zoho, NICE, Kustomer, and Verint Systems

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Complaint Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology, By Application, By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises, Hybrid), By Vertical, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global AI complaint management market size was estimated at USD 5.29 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 28.92 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2025 to 2033.

The market growth is anticipated to be significantly accelerated due to the advancements in artificial intelligence systems for enhancing the complaint management systems by increasing the speed of response times, transforming the interaction between the customer and the business.







The AI complaint management industry's growth is driven by the strong focus on customer-centric business models for resolving complaints quickly, effectively, and in a personalized manner is valuable for sustaining customer satisfaction and loyalty. AI solutions allow this by automating ticket management, performing real-time sentiment analysis, and using predictive analytics to optimize the entire complaint resolution process. This approach not only lowers operational costs but also improves the speed and precision of responses, providing businesses with a competitive advantage in customer service.



The rising complexity and total volume of customer interactions happening across various digital channels. Today's customers expect smooth support experiences, whether they reach out via social media, email, chat, or voice, making unified, multi-channel complaint management essential. AI-driven solutions can consolidate and analyze complaints from these different sources, enabling consistent and coordinated responses. This capability is mandatory for companies looking to provide outstanding customer experiences and build long-term loyalty in the rising digital world.



However, the growing need for actionable insights and data-driven strategies is driving the adoption of AI in complaint management. AI technologies can analyze large volumes of customer feedback, uncover patterns, and anticipate problems before they become critical. This enables organizations to understand and solve underlying issues proactively, refine their products and services, and stay aligned with changing regulatory requirements, which results in higher customer satisfaction, greater operational efficiency, and a stronger brand reputation.



Global AI Complaint Management Market Report Segmentation



This report forecasts revenue growth on global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, the analyst has segmented the global AI complaint management market report based on technology, application, deployment, vertical, and region.

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.29 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $28.92 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. AI Complaint Management Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. AI Complaint Management Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. AI Complaint Management Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. AI Complaint Management Market: Technology Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2033 (USD Million)

4.3. Machine Learning

4.4. Natural Language Processing

4.5. Robotic Process Automation

4.6. Speech Recognition

4.7. Predictive Analytics

4.8. Others



Chapter 5. AI Complaint Management Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. AI Complaint Management Market: Technology Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2033 (USD Million)

5.3. Customer Complaint Resolution

5.4. Fraud Detection & Escalation

5.5. Feedback Analysis

5.6. Social Media Complaint Handling

5.7. Others



Chapter 6. AI Complaint Management Market: Deployment Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. AI Complaint Management Market: Technology Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2033 (USD Million)

6.3. Cloud

6.4. On-premises

6.5. Hybrid



Chapter 7. AI Complaint Management Market: Vertical Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. AI Complaint Management Market: Vertical Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2033 (USD Million)

7.3. IT & ITES

7.4. Hospitality & Travel

7.5. Healthcare and Life Sciences

7.6. Retail & E-commerce

7.7. BFSI

7.8. Government and Public Sector

7.9. Telecommunications

7.10. Others



Chapter 8. AI Complaint Management Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Categorization

9.2. Company Market Positioning

9.3. Participant's Overview

9.4. Financial Performance

9.5. Product Benchmarking

9.6. Company Heat Map Analysis

9.7. Strategy Mapping

9.8. Company Profiles

Salesforce Inc.

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP SE

Zendesk, Inc.

Freshworks Inc.

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

NICE Ltd

Kustomer, Inc.

Verint Systems Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n0uzbl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment