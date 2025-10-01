Redis expands partnership with Microsoft, announces integration of Azure Managed Redis into Microsoft Agent Framework

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redis , the world’s fastest data platform, today announced the integration of Azure Managed Redis with Microsoft Agent Framework, delivering production-ready memory infrastructure for enterprise AI agents and applications. Powered by Redis, Azure Managed Redis provides Azure developers with a native, enterprise-grade memory layer that is fast, reliable, and compliant – enabling them to build intelligent agents with greater speed and confidence.

AI agents are quickly evolving from simple chatbots to sophisticated, context-aware systems that reason, orchestrate tools, and adapt over time. Memory and context are at the heart of that transformation. Redis has co-developed Azure Managed Redis with Microsoft to give developers a unified memory platform that eliminates the need for disparate vector databases or memory services. Azure Managed Redis allows developers to take full advantage of Redis Enterprise capabilities, including the Redis Query Engine, JSON, replication, and low-latency performance, directly in Azure.



Building a Reliable Memory Layer with Azure Managed Redis

Agents are exacting when it comes to context. Not enough data can leave agents struggling to make decisions and perform tasks. Too much data can exceed context windows, causing hallucinations and increasing operating costs. Azure Managed Redis enables agents to retain context from every interaction, capturing individual preferences to build a complete understanding of each user. Over time, this creates the highly personalized and reliable experiences that will power the next generation of agentic web applications and experiences. Additional benefits include:

Production-Ready Scale and Reliability: Built-in active-active geo-replication, high availability, and durable storage ensure agents can scale globally while preserving context across sessions.

Built-in active-active geo-replication, high availability, and durable storage ensure agents can scale globally while preserving context across sessions. Enterprise Security and Compliance: As a first-party Azure service, Azure Managed Redis integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Entra ID, TLS, Private Endpoints, and role-based access to provide the controls and safeguards that enterprises demand.

As a first-party Azure service, Azure Managed Redis integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Entra ID, TLS, Private Endpoints, and role-based access to provide the controls and safeguards that enterprises demand. Optimized for AI Latency: Azure Managed Redis delivers sub-millisecond lookups that enable real-time agent interactions that feel fluid, natural, and human-like to deliver best-in-class experiences for end users.





“The biggest limitation for agents today is the memory infrastructure that lets them do complex tasks,” said Rowan Trollope, CEO of Redis. “Making intelligent, reliable agents that are ready for production requires a memory layer that delivers the perfect amount of context, right when it’s needed. With Azure Managed Redis, we’re giving developers a ready-to-use memory layer that delivers the speed, reliability, and scale that the next generation of agents demand from enterprise data.”

“Azure Managed Redis integration with Microsoft Agent Framework enables developers to build scalable, resilient and smart agentic applications at scale,” said Amanda Silver, Corporate Vice President, Applications, Agents and Developer Experience, Microsoft. “Redis's low latency & strong persistence make it a great place for developers to store knowledge used by agents. Several 3rd party agent memory services such as Mem0 provide strong out of the box Redis support that can be combined with Foundry Agent services.”

In one example, Azure Managed Redis has been tapped to power Microsoft’s Agent Framework Travel Agent demo , powering the memory lifecycle from ingesting prompts, retrieving relevant past context, orchestrating tools with Azure OpenAI, and updating memory asynchronously. In demos, the travel assistant remembers preferences – favorite destinations, preferred airlines, and ideal travel times – and uses them to build an individualized schedule. Over time, Azure Managed Redis enables the agent to adjust and improve with additional context and inputs.

Azure Managed Redis is now generally available on Azure Marketplace. To learn more about the fully-managed service, read our / Microsoft blog or review Redis documentation .

About Redis

Redis is the world’s fastest data platform. From its open source origins in 2011 to becoming the #1 cited brand for caching solutions, Redis has helped more than 10,000 customers build, scale, and deploy the apps our world runs on. With multi-cloud and on-prem databases for caching, vector search, and more, Redis helps digital businesses set a new standard for app speed.

Located in San Francisco, Austin, London, and Tel Aviv, Redis is internationally recognized as the leader in building fast apps fast. Learn more at redis.io .

