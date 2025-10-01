Chromatography Market in Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Set to Hit $19.8 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chromatography in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for chromatography in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology was valued at $12.3 billion in 2024. The market is estimated to grow from $13.3 billion in 2025 to reach $19.8 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% from 2025 to 2030.



The chromatography in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology market is growing at a steady rate, driven by growing global pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical production, rising R&D investments and new product launches and strategic initiatives undertaken by the major companies in the market.





The chromatography in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology market is dominated by the following major companies: Agilent Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corp., Shimadzu Corp., and Danaher Corp.



One of the most widely used chromatography techniques in pharmaceutical manufacturing, seen in applications ranging from drug discovery and development to quality control, is HPLC. Another technique, gas chromatography, is essential for residual solvent analysis of drugs. Techniques and products such as affinity chromatography, ion exchange chromatography, size exclusion chromatography instruments and consumables play a significant role in the downstream processing of biopharmaceuticals such as monoclonal antibodies, protein peptides, nucleic acids and viral vectors used in cell and gene therapies.



Report Scope



This report analyzes the market for chromatography in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology and covers its competitive landscape. It analyzes market dynamics, including drivers, limitations, challenges and opportunities, and discusses current and potential market size. It offers profiles of several leading companies in this market, including details about their revenues, product portfolios and recent activities. The report will enable companies in the chromatography industry to make informed decisions about the production and licensing of goods and services.



For this analysis, the chromatography in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology market is divided by product type into two segments: chromatography instruments and chromatography reagents. The regents market is further segmented by technology into the following subsegments: liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, supercritical fluid chromatography and thin-layer chromatography.

In addition, the report covers subtypes of liquid chromatography such as high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) and ultra-high-performance liquid chromatography (UHPLC), affinity chromatography, ion exchange chromatography and others (including size exclusion, hydrophobic and flash chromatography). The chromatography in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology market is also segmented by application into the following segments: drug discovery and development, pharmaceutical analysis, downstream processing, proteomics, diagnostics, and metabolomics.



The report includes:

210 data tables and 62 additional tables

An overview of the global market for chromatography in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology applications

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2022-2024, estimates for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2030

An evaluation of the market potential for chromatography instruments and reagents on the basis of product type, technology, application and region

Identification of the segments that should experience high growth during the forecast period

Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain analyses

Identification of challenges and discussion of how to overcome these to be able to reach commercialization potential, and emerging technologies and clinical trials in the market

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Market share analysis of the key companies and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances and other market strategies, and a relevant patent analysis

Profiles of the leading vendor companies, including Agilent Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corp., Shimadzu Corp., and Danaher Corp.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 211 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $13.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $19.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Chromatography Applications in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Chromatography Applications in the Biotechnology Industry

Principles of Chromatography

Typical Chromatography Process

Equipment Used in Chromatography

Macroeconomic Factors Analysis

Impact of the U.S.-China Trade War

Demographic Trend

Economic Growth of Emerging Countries

Porter's Five Forces Analysis in the Chromatography Market

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Growing Application of Chromatography in Biopharmaceutical Market Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) in the Pharmaceutical Industry Increase in R&D Investments in Pharmaceuticals

Market Restraints High Cost of Chromatography Equipment HPLC, GC and GC-MS Regulatory Variability Competing Technologies

Market Opportunities Increasing Demand for Generics and Biosimilars LC-MS in Diagnostics



Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Market Regulations, by Leading Countries/Regions

U.S.

Europe

Japan

India

Australia

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies

AI Integration in Chromatography Systems

Green Chromatography

Miniaturized Chromatography Systems

Clinical Trials

Key Takeaways

Patent Analysis

Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis

Market Analysis, by Product Type Chromatography Instruments Chromatography Reagents

Market Analysis, by Technology

Chromatography Instruments Market, by Technology

Chromatography Reagents Market, by Technology Liquid Chromatography Gas Chromatography Supercritical Fluid Chromatography Thin-Layer Chromatography

Market Analysis, by Application

Drug Discovery and Development Pharmaceutical Analysis Downstream Processing Proteomics Diagnostics Metabolomics

Market Analysis, by Region

North America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa (MEA) South America



Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Company Share Analysis

Strategic Initiatives

Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Market for Chromatography: ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

ESG Performance Analysis

Environmental Performance

Social Performance

Governance Performance

Company Profiles

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Avantor Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Carl Roth GmbH + Co. KG

Danaher Corp.

Genscript

Merck KGaA

Purilogics

Repligen Corp.

Revvity

Sartorius AG

Shimadzu Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Tosoh Bioscience GmbH

Waters Corp.

