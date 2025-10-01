DIFI PlugFest 2025 Demonstrates Breakthroughs in Digital Interoperability for Satellite Ground Systems

PISCATAWAY, N.J. and HOLZKIRCHEN, Germany, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Intermediate Frequency Interoperability Consortium (DIFI) successfully concluded its annual European PlugFest earlier this month at the headquarters of WORK Microwave GmbH in Holzkirchen, Germany.

Over four days (8-11 September), DIFI member companies conducted intensive interoperability testing using Version 1.2.1 of the DIFI Standard (IEEE-ISTO Std 4900-2021). The Showcase Day opened the event to the broader SATCOM community, drawing attendees from across the space and telecom industries for keynote presentations, live demonstrations, and an interactive industry panel.

Speakers included:

Angelo Ricciardi , SATCOM Space Segment Lead Engineer, NATO

, SATCOM Space Segment Lead Engineer, NATO Trond Vegard Rokstad , System Engineer, Kongsberg Satellite Services

, System Engineer, Kongsberg Satellite Services Zachary Amodeo , Systems Engineer, Viasat

, Systems Engineer, Viasat Simon Swift, Engineering Director, Digital Technologies, ETL Systems

The program highlighted real-world progress in interoperability and the role of the DIFI Standard in enabling modular, virtualized ground systems that reduce costs and increase agility. Live demonstrations showcased vendor equipment operating seamlessly together, underlining how interoperability is advancing from concept to operational reality.

“This year’s PlugFest confirmed the DIFI Standard as a catalyst for industry transformation,” said Stuart Daughtridge, DIFI Chairman and Head of Advanced Technology at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions. “The testing proved that multi-vendor interoperability is a practical, achievable goal for our industry.”

"It was a great honor for WORK Microwave to host the DIFI PlugFest Europe 2025. Bringing together leading experts, organizations, and companies from across the SATCOM community under one roof not only highlighted the industry’s strong commitment to open standards, but also underlined the relevance of DIFI as a driver for innovation and interoperability,” said Thomas Fröhlich, CEO of WORK Microwave. “As one of the pioneers in this field, we are proud to actively shape the evolution of the ground segment and to provide a platform where ideas can be exchanged, technologies can be tested, and partnerships can be forged. The PlugFest has once again proven that collaboration is the key to turning a standard into a real industry movement – and WORK Microwave is committed to get involved in that journey.”

The Showcase attracted a diverse mix of satellite operators, service providers, equipment manufacturers, and government representatives, reflecting growing recognition of the DIFI Standard’s importance in the global SATCOM ecosystem.

ABOUT DIFI

The Digital Intermediate Frequency (IF) Interoperability Consortium, or DIFI, has created a standard that enforces interoperability on digital IF/RF technology. Digital IF was developed to overcome the limitations of analog systems but, today, vendor lock-in prevents it from delivering seamless interoperability and severely limits its adoption. A truly interoperable digital IF, on the other hand, will enable transformation to a virtualized ground segment, reducing the total cost of ownership and significantly boosting network and terminal agility and scalability. Compliance with the DIFI standard will ensure that satellite ground segments can seamlessly adapt to rapidly changing space-layer payloads, orbits, and constellations. Ultimately, DIFI promises to elevate the resilience, performance, and capabilities of satellite networks and enable a digital transformation that integrates satellites seamlessly into the larger telecom, IT and GIS markets.

A full list of DIFI members and information about membership can be found at https://dificonsortium.org/members/

Contact:

Joni Sterlacci, Sr. Program Manager, joni.sterlacci@isto.org

ABOUT WORK MICROWAVE

WORK Microwave is a leading provider of innovative microwave technology, dedicated to delivering high-quality solutions tailored to the needs of its customers and partners. With a strong commitment to excellence and innovation, WORK Microwave continuously sets industry standards in SATCOM, Virtualization, Laser Communication, Defence Electronics, and Microwave Sensors.

Contact:

Joerg Friedrich, Marketing Manager, joerg.friedrich@work-microwave.com